Newswise — SALISBURY, MD---Salisbury University President Charles Wight has been named among Maryland’s top higher education influencers in a new list issued by the Baltimore-based Daily Record.



Wight joins 29 other college, university and University System of Maryland administrators, faculty and advocates among the publication’s inaugural “Power 30 Higher Education” compilation.



“There are few, if any, fields of endeavor more critical to Maryland’s future than higher education,” said Daily Record editor Thomas Baden Jr. “The task of preparing a new generation of citizens with critical thinking abilities, the temperament for lifelong learning and the skills to enter a globally competitive workplace grows more challenging every year.



“On top of that, we saw year two of a global pandemic that made in-class instruction difficult (sometimes impossible) and posed financial and technological obstacles unthinkable only months earlier. Many of the women and men leading our institutions of higher education … rose to this challenge.”



Honorees were selected by the Daily Record’s editorial team, with input from readers and others. The list is the latest in a series of “Power Lists” created by the publication this year to showcase leaders in education, law, manufacturing and other sectors critical to the state’s economy.



The full list is available at https://thedailyrecord.com/2021/10/29/introducing-the-daily-records-power-30-higher-education.



