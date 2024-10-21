Newswise — Washington D.C. -- With an overarching theme of 'Food and Nutrition: Research for the Future,' IAFNS is welcoming abstracts by Oct. 31 to present virtually at IAFNS’ fourth annual Science Innovation Showcase.

The event will be held virtually Dec. 10-12, 2024, from noon to 5:00 p.m. ET each day.

Topics for the event include invited sessions with public sector leadership — including Government regulators with global responsibilities in the food and beverage sector.

Anyone from graduate students to CEOs can apply to present their science by submitting an abstract by October 31, 2024.

Everyone is invited to participate in this exchange of science related to nutrition, innovative ingredients, products and processes in the food and beverage ecosystem. All attendees will have the opportunity to engage in dialogue and discussion on the data, the technology and science being applied across the food sector.

This exciting, virtual event will bring together university, industry, venture investment, non-profit and government experts to review, discuss and advance innovations.

With the challenges of moving initial ideas into the market, this science-first and science-focused dialogue will include regulatory and trade experts, innovation center faculty, nonprofit leaders and speakers from major corporations and emerging brands.

By registering you can expect to engage in discussions with representatives from government, industry and academia – and thought leaders at other non-profit organizations.

