The Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) is currently accepting letters of intent for the Fiscal Year 2024 Call for Exploratory Research. Letters of intent are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 6. 

This call provides scientists access to more than 200 world-class instruments and a staff of highly-experienced researchers ─ all at EMSL. EMSL is a scientific user facility sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy's Biological and Environmental Research program. 

EMSL uses a dual anonymous peer review process to select awarded projects for this call.. Anonymized peer revew has shown to reduce bias in the evaluation of scientific research proposals, keeping the focus of peer review on the scientific content of a proposal rather than the individual team members. This process is modeled after the process developed by NASA.

 

 

 

 

