According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 13.5% of young adults aged 18 to 25 had both a substance use disorder and some form of mental illness in 2021.

Lokesh Shahani, MD, PhD, associate professor of psychiatry and behavorial sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, has done extensive research on substance use disorder.

Shahani's research and clinical background includes substance use, HIV psychiatry, addiction, adult general psychiatry, and geriatric psychiatry. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and the American Board of Internal Medicine. He has over 45 publications in peer-reviewed journals and presented his work nationally.

