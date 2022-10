The Biden Administration recently announced a new federal initiative to expand the use of medication to treat substance use disorders in pregnant women, including buprenorphine and methadone.

Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, Medical Director of Quality at Ochsner Health Women’s Services, can discuss the various health risks associated with opioid dependency among pregnant women – an issue that has grown in recent years – including low birth weight, preterm labor, and miscarriages.