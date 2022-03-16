Abstract

Perioperative stroke is one of the most serious complications after transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), and it should be especially noted in patients with an atheroma in the ascending aorta. Here, we report the first experience of transfemoral (TF)-TAVR with the insertion of a filter device for two patients with severe aortic stenosis who were incidentally detected a grade 4 atheroma in the ascending aorta preoperatively. The patients had a favorable postoperative course without any cerebrovascular events or procedure-related complications.