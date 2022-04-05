Research Alert

Abstract

Perioperative stroke is one of the most serious complications after transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), and it should be especially noted in patients with an atheroma in the ascending aorta. Here, we report the first experience of transfemoral (TF)-TAVR with the insertion of a filter device for two patients with severe aortic stenosis who were incidentally detected a grade 4 atheroma in the ascending aorta preoperatively. The patients had a favorable postoperative course without any cerebrovascular events or procedure-related complications.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

General Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY