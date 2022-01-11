Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 – A $3 million gift to the University of California, Irvine from the Sue J. Gross Foundation will expand training and education opportunities in the Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing, which was established by a naming gift from The William and Sue Gross Family Foundation, where Sue Gross served as co-founder and director. The gift from the Sue J. Gross Foundation includes $2 million to fund construction of a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulation center for team-based interprofessional exercises and an additional $1 million to establish the Founding Dean Adey Nyamathi Endowment, which will provide nursing Ph.D. scholarships.

“This gift is a continuation of Sue’s legacy and commitment to education and healthcare,” said Nyamathi, founding dean and Distinguished Professor of nursing. “I am so grateful for her support as we work together to strengthen the school’s pre-eminence in care delivery, pioneering research and exceptional clinical practice. The simulation center will be a powerful tool in preparing future health leaders, and support for our Ph.D. students will enable them to pursue research in a rigorous manner.”

The simulation center will provide an environment for health sciences students to integrate theory with practice, offering the opportunity to collaborate with peers and work on interdisciplinary teams to advance clinical skills in a realistic, no-risk environment. The center will feature four suites, each with a different focus, including women’s health and pediatrics, surgery, critical care and community health, and a hospital bed unit and an examination room.

“I have always cared deeply about healthcare and recognize the critical role nurses play in providing quality care in our communities. Never has their importance been more prominent than it is now with the challenges we’ve faced during the pandemic that have truly amplified the need for, and importance of, skilled nurses throughout our country,” said Sue Gross. “Nurses have been on the front line for nearly two years now, and I want to continue to demonstrate my deep gratitude for their work. UCI shares my vision to enrich the students, the faculty and, ultimately, the populations in need of treatment and attention, and I am pleased to further support the school.”

In recognition of her support, a 2,290-square-foot, 200-seat auditorium – connected by a bridge to the Sue & Bill Gross Nursing and Health Sciences Hall – will be named the Sue Gross Auditorium, where UCI faculty can present research findings and share insights with the campus and community. The Sue & Bill Gross Nursing and Health Sciences Hall will open its doors this summer.

