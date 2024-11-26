Event photos

Nov. 26, 2024

Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — Sunflower Bank’s Fourth Annual Holiday Model Train Display is officially open and ready to welcome visitors. The next stop is the Second Annual Lighting Campus for Hope event at Texas Tech Health El Paso.

The opening of the model train display, a cherished holiday tradition, marks the start of the countdown to Texas Tech Health El Paso’s inspiring seasonal event that uplifts cancer warriors throughout our Borderplex region.

Cancer warrior families from Hearts of Gold and Make-A-Wish El Paso, who embody the spirit of resilience, attended the opening of the holiday model train display where they received a special surprise visit from Santa Claus. Santa delighted the children and families with holiday cheer, creating magical memories for all in attendance.

New this year, the holiday display in Sunflower Bank’s Downtown lobby, 201 E. Main, Suite 200, includes lavender ribbons to support our community’s cancer warriors. These ribbons represent awareness and solidarity for all who have shown strength in their fight against any form of cancer. Visitors are encouraged to take a moment to complete a ribbon of support to honor a special cancer warrior in their lives. These heartfelt messages will remain on display in the second-floor lobby throughout the holiday season, serving as a beacon of hope and support for all who visit.

Lighting Campus for Hope will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, on the Texas Tech Health El Paso campus, 130 Rick Francis St. Cancer warriors are invited to attend the event to be honored and share their stories.

The model train display will be on view through Jan. 3, 2025. Families, train enthusiasts, and community members can experience an enchanting setting featuring intricately detailed model locomotives, train cars, and historic railroad scenes, including a whimsical nod to the animated film, “The Polar Express.”

“We are excited to host the holiday train display again this year in partnership with the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso,” said Ernesto Avila, Sunflower Bank regional president for El Paso and Las Cruces. “This display is a magical way to celebrate the season, bringing joy to children, families, and the young at heart.”

Avila emphasized that the holiday train display is more than just a festive tradition; it aligns with Sunflower Bank’s broader mission of fostering community connection and well-being.

"Sunflower's mission is bringing out the best in the lives we touch and creating possibility at both the individual and community level,” Avila said. “It’s about creating a legacy that makes us proud and provides a solid foundation for the future. We are proud to support our community through important health initiatives including Lighting Campus for Hope, and we’re honored to help sponsor this year’s event, bringing together the joy and giving spirit of the holiday season to benefit a great cause.”

Avila’s inspiration for bringing the holiday model train display to El Paso came from Sunflower Bank’s rich history. Over 70 years ago, a beloved community tradition was born in Santa Fe, when the first holiday tree and train display was set up at First National 1870, a division of Sunflower Bank.

Sunflower Bank is the proud Season of Hope sponsor for Texas Tech Health El Paso’s Lighting Campus for Hope, helping raise the spirits of patients, families, and our community. Their generous support will help us with our mission of providing life-saving cancer screenings and bringing hope to our community through comprehensive cancer care at the future Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center, set to break ground in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to join Sunflower Bank in celebrating the magic of the holiday season with the opening of their fourth annual holiday train display,” said Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., president of Texas Tech Health El Paso and dean of the Foster School of Medicine. “Sunflower Bank’s dedication to our community goes beyond festive traditions — as a proud sponsor of our Lighting Campus for Hope event, they help us illuminate not just our campus, but the hopes and dreams of our students, patients, and neighbors. Together, we’re spreading joy and making a lasting impact in our Borderplex.”

The train layout for Sunflower Bank was expertly designed by the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso, whose expertise ensures the exhibit runs smoothly and the trains remain on track throughout the holiday season.

Visitors are encouraged to bring family and friends to enjoy this festive display and celebrate the joy of the season while supporting a meaningful cause in our community.

To learn more about the Holiday Model Train Display, including hours of operation, visit sunflowerbank.com. Media opportunities are available until Jan. 3, 2025 by appointment.

About Sunflower Bank

Operating as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides financial solutions to the individual communities it serves. With $8.1 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, headquarters in Dallas, bank locations in five states, and mortgage capabilities in more than 40 states, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A.

To learn more visit SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.