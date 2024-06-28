EXPERT SOURCES AVAILABLE
Sylvester Cancer Experts Available to Discuss Sunscreen and Skin Care
Newswise — MIAMI, Fla. (June 20, 2024) – Feels good to soak up some rays by the beach or pool, but your skin can absorb harmful ultraviolet rays that can cause cancer. The United States lacks advanced formula sunscreens found in Europe and other countries, but experts at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System, advocate more use of the products we have. It’s especially relevant in Florida, the sunshine state, which has the nation’s second highest cancer burden, according to health officials, and record heat drives people to pools and beaches.
Robert S. Kirsner, M.D., says Americans have less choices in sunscreen compared to other countries. He is a dermatologist at Sylvester and Chair and Harvey Blank Professor at Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the university.
“We’d really like to get some of the European sunscreens to the United States. It will give us more and better options for our patients,” Kirsner said.
He added:
Jennifer Tang, M.D., dermatologist and cutaneous malignancies group co-leader at Sylvester, says beachgoers, boaters and bathers need to apply sunscreen liberally and often.
“Sunscreens we have in the United States are safe and protective. The products are really effective and protective in preventing sunburn and skin cancer,” Tang said.
She added:
Shasa Hu, M.D., dermatologist and clinical service leader of dermatology at Sylvester, says cancer patients should take extra precautions when outdoors in the sun, including wearing protective layers like big hats and UVF-protective clothing while avoiding exposure during the hottest time of day.
“Immunotherapy or chemotherapy can increase a patient’s sensitivity to sunlight. Even when using sunscreen, they can still get a sunburn,” Hu said.
She added:
