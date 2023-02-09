Newswise — The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. This year’s game caps a season marked by concerns about player health and safety, with a rise in the total number of concussions and Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin’s on-field medical emergency. Plus, both Super Bowl team’s quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, have suffered injuries: a sprained shoulder and ankle, respectively.

On the financial side, experts are watching the increased role of legal sports betting in the game, with over 50 million adults estimated to bet over $16 billion this year. And companies will once again spend millions on ads — $7 million for 30 seconds — to capture consumer attention, despite an economy marked by rising costs under inflation.

Indiana University experts are available to comment on sports media, legal sports gambling, sports data, audience engagement, Super Bowl advertisements and player safety.

Galen Clavio is the head of the Sports Media program at Indiana University, the director of the National Sports Journalism Center and an associate professor. His research focuses on electronic media and its uses among fans, media and sports organizations, and his professional background is in sports journalism and broadcasting. Clavio was an invited panelist at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in 2017 on the topic of virtual reality in sports, and he has written extensively about the use of social media by fans.

Sports media, sports journalism, esports, virtual reality in sports, sport communication and social media in sports.

A clinical associate professor and assistant dean in the School of Applied Health Sciences at IU South Bend, Jennifer Deranek regularly provides public education on topics related to the health and safety of youth athletes, including the importance of proper care and recovery protocols for concussion. She also provides sideline medical care to college students and young athletes in a variety of sports, such as soccer, lacrosse and football.

"The serious injuries witnessed during the 2022-2023 NFL season have heightened awareness of the impact of qualified medical staff and return-to-play guidelines," Deranek said. "We have seen the value of swift response, the trauma of returning from injury early, and the unknowns of an on-field injury. The NFL should use their platform to promote safety and wellness for all involved in athletics, especially youth sports where on-site medical care is often lacking."

Athletic training, kinesiology, youth sports, concussion.

Kim Donahue is a teaching professor of marketing at the Kelley School of Business in Indianapolis. She can comment on sports marketing, Super Bowl ads and image marketing.

Marketing, sports marketing, marketing concepts, image marketing, crisis management.

Beth Fossen is an assistant professor of marketing at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business in Bloomington, having joined the Department of Marketing in July 2016. She is an empirical modeler, and her primary research areas include advertising, online word-of-mouth, social media and political marketing. Her research has been published in Marketing Science, Customer Needs and Solutions, and Journal of the Association for Consumer Research.

Advertising, social media, online word-of-mouth, and political marketing.

Girish Mallapragada is an associate professor of marketing and Weimer Faculty Fellow at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. His research interests include open innovation, social networks, new product development and inter-firm relationships.

Open innovation, new product development, marketing strategy, social networks and inter-firm relationships.

Russell A. Rhoads is a clinical associate professor of financial management at the IU Kelley School of Business. He can speak about the Super Bowl and sports betting.

Sports betting, behavioral finance, derivatives, market volatility, financial markets and bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Geoffre Sherman is a sports management lecturer in the School of Health and Human Sciences at IUPUI and assistant director of the IUPUI Sports Innovation Institute. He also works as part of the live game statistics crews for the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Indianapolis Indians. He can comment on the rising role of sports betting in football and the importance of swift and accurate data delivery from the game.

"Legal sports betting and in-game statistics have become an essential part of the fan experience for many football fans," said Sherman. "With a reported 50.4 million adults betting more than betting over $16 billion on the Super Bowl this year, the timeliness, accuracy and integrity of the official league data is paramount. From the eyes of the statisticians at the game to the live data you see on the web and sports books, official league data can affect millions of bets and millions of dollars. With the amount of money changing hands with every play of a game, the professionals who manage these operations have one of the most important jobs in any sports league."

Sports statistics, live statistics, sport management, sport marketing, sports betting, sports data integrity.

Bridget Stomberg is an associate professor of accounting at the IU Kelley School of Business, where she also is faculty chair of the Undergraduate Program and the Glaubinger Chair for Undergraduate Leadership. Her work focuses on the intersection of tax and financial reporting regulation, and explores the effects of tax policies and enforcement on corporate activities. Stomberg can discuss taxing gambling winnings.

Corporate tax, accounting for income tax.