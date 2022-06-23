Abstract: Cell culture at liquid-liquid interfaces, for example at the surface of oil microdroplets, is an attractive strategy to scale up adherent cell manufacturing whilst replacing the use of microplastics. Such process requires the adhesion of cells at interfaces stabilized and reinforced by protein nanosheets displaying high elasticity, but also presenting cell adhesive ligands able to bind integrin receptors. In this report, supercharged albumins are found to form strong elastic protein nanosheets and mediate extracellular matrix (ECM) protein adsorption and cell adhesion. The interfacial mechanical properties and elasticity of supercharged nanosheets is characterized by interfacial rheology and behaviors are compared to those of native bovine serum albumin, human serum albumin and a-lactalbumin. ECM protein adsorption to resulting supercharged nanosheets is then quantified via surface plasmon resonance and fluorescence microscopy, demonstrating the dual role supercharged albumins are proposed to play, as scaffold proteins structuring liquid-liquid interfaces and substrates for the capture of ECM molecules. Finally, the adhesion and proliferation of primary human epidermal stem cells is investigated, at pinned droplets, as well as on bioemulsions stabilized by corresponding supercharged nanosheets. This study demonstrates the potential of supercharged proteins for the engineering of biointerfaces for stem cell manufacturing, and draws structure property relationships that will guide further engineering of associated systems.