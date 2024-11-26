Newswise — Hydrogen evolution is a cornerstone of clean energy, playing a pivotal role in producing hydrogen fuel. However, traditional catalysts like platinum are prohibitively expensive, driving the need for alternatives. Transition metal phosphorus trichalcogenides, such as NiPS 3 , present a promising option due to their unique structure. Yet, their natural limitations—low catalytic activity and basal plane inertness—have stalled practical applications. These challenges highlight the need for innovative defect engineering to unlock their full potential.



A team of researchers from Konkuk University addressed this issue in their study (DOI: 10.1016/j.esci.2023.100204), published in eScience on June, 2024. Using first-principles density functional theory (DFT), the team explored various defect configurations in NiPS 3 , including S mono-vacancies, Ni mono-vacancies, and combined NiS di-vacancies. They found that the co-formation of Ni and S vacancies not only reduced activation energy but also enhanced the efficiency of water dissociation and proton adsorption, positioning NiPS 3 as a competitive alternative to platinum for hydrogen evolution reactions (HER).



The study delves deep into the mechanisms behind this breakthrough. Researchers discovered that S mono-vacancies facilitated water adsorption through S-substitution-like binding, while Ni vacancies strengthened interactions with dissociated protons. Combined NiS di-vacancies yielded the most remarkable improvements, achieving exothermic reaction pathways and free energy changes comparable to platinum. Electronic structure analysis revealed that these vacancies significantly altered the local density of states (LDOS), optimizing both thermodynamics and reaction kinetics. This synergy makes defect-engineered NiPS 3 a promising, cost-effective catalyst for HER, showcasing how atomic-level design can revolutionize material performance in energy applications.



"Defect engineering on NiPS 3 opens new frontiers in hydrogen evolution catalysis," said Prof. Ki Chul Kim, lead researcher. "Our findings demonstrate how carefully designed atomic vacancies can dramatically enhance catalytic efficiency, paving the way for scalable and affordable hydrogen production."



Beyond HER, this breakthrough has implications for other catalytic processes, such as oxygen reduction and CO₂ reduction. With further refinement, NiPS 3 could drive transformative advancements in clean energy technologies, reducing costs and accelerating the global shift to a hydrogen economy. This research sets a new benchmark in leveraging atomic defects to develop high-performance, sustainable catalysts for the energy challenges of tomorrow.

Funding information

This work was supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF), funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT (NRF-2020R1A2C1009177). This work was also supported in part by Human Resources Development Program of the Korea Institute of Energy Technology Evaluation and Planning (KETEP) grant funded by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Republic of Korea (No. RS-2023-00237035).

About eScience

eScience is an open access journal publishing the latest scientific and technological research emerging from interdisciplinary fields related to energy, electrochemistry, electronics and the environment. It focuses on delivering critical insights and highlighting innovation. Original, important or general interest contributions covering a diverse range of topics are considered.