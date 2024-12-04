Newswise — Today, The Supreme Court will hear arguments over Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

The ban, which is also in place in 25 other Republican-lead states, prohibits transgender minors from puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

The George Washington University has experts available who can provide insight on this case. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Rhonda Schwindt, associate professor of nursing, leads efforts to prepare future nurse practitioners in providing affirming mental health care to transgender and gender-expansive patients. She can discuss this work and the mental and physical health disparities in the LGBTQ population as well as the impacts of discrimination in healthcare overall.

Dwayne Kwaysee Wright is an assistant professor of higher education administration and GSEHD Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives. His research and social activism seek to advance educational opportunity and equity for all students, particularly those historically oppressed and marginalized in American society. Wright has spoken on the dangers of regressive laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

