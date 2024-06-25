Newswise — The US Supreme Court agreed to hear the challenge for the case, United States v. Skrmetti. The Biden Administration asked the justices to take up the case which bans certain medical treatments for transgender minors in Tennessee.

The case, which will be argued in the next term beginning in October, will be the first time justices will weigh in on the matter.

Rhonda Schwindt, is an associate professor at the GW School of Nursing. She is a nationally certified psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner with an active clinical practice specializing in LGBTQIA+ health, trauma, and treatment-resistant mood disorders. Schwindt can discuss the impact discriminatory legislation and harmful rhetoric has on members of the LGBTQ+ community. She can also discuss inequities in healthcare and the importance of educating future clinicians to better serve diverse communities.

If you would like to speak to Rhonda Schwindt please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum at [email protected].



