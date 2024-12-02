Newswise — Vanderbilt is hosting a NIDCD-funded annual symposium for promising otolaryngology residents, fellows and junior faculty interested in becoming successful investigators. During the two-day course, invited senior faculty from around the country will host lectures, small group sessions and panels on the elements to flourish as a clinician-scientist. This conference is designed to motivate participants and provide them with the tools needed to achieve success in basic, translational and clinical research.

Symposium Co-Directors: Aaron Moberly, MD and Justin H. Turner, MD, PhD

Keynote Speaker: Jennifer Grandis, MD

University of California San Francisco | Professor, Otolaryngology | Associate Vice Chancellor, Clinical and Translational Research | Director, Clinical and Translational Science Institute

Invited Faculty

Robert F Labadie MD, PhD

Medical University of South Carolina | Chair, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

Jay F. Piccirillo, MD, FACS

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis | Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery | Vice Chair for Research | Director, Clinical Outcomes Research Office | Director, Physician-Scientist Training Program

Stella Lee, MD

Harvard Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery | Director, Brigham Sinus Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Alexander Hillel, MD

Johns Hopkins University, Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery | Residency Program Director | Vice Director of Education

What: The Surgeon Scientist Symposium in Otolaryngology (S3O)'s goal is to provide instruction, mentorship and career development tools to aspiring and promising residents, fellows and early career faculty in Otolaryngology to establish a successful clinician-scientist career.

This symposium is designed to address a gap in the field of otolaryngology by providing high-quality training in research methodology, career development tools, and opportunities for mentoring by successful clinician-scientists in the field.

Additionally, this conference aims to strengthen the network among clinician-scientists of all levels and expand training resources across the country. Ultimately, the symposium aims to strengthen, expand and diversify the biomedical workforce in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

When: Thursday and Friday, July 24-25, 2025

Where: The event will be held at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Registration is required on or before June 24, 2025. Please note that registration is free, but the following information is requested:

Educational background

Institution/program of study

Research interests

Research opportunities available at your institution

Demographics

Registrations requesting on-site child care are required by May 24, 2025.