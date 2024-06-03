Newswise — Miami, FL – The Surgical Infection Society (SIS), the premier organization dedicated to promoting surgical infection control and science, is proud to announce the launch of its Annual Meeting 2024. The event will take place from Wednesday, June 5, through Friday, June 7, in Miami, Florida.

This year’s meeting promises to be an exceptional gathering, featuring groundbreaking surgical infection science from leading experts across the country. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in comprehensive discussions, attend cutting-edge presentations, and participate in workshops that highlight the latest advancements and research in the field of surgical infections.

“The Surgical Infection Society’s annual meeting is a pivotal event for professionals in our field,” said Jeff Upperman, President of SIS. “We are excited to bring together the brightest minds to share knowledge, collaborate on new ideas, and advance the science of surgical infection control. Miami provides the perfect backdrop for this dynamic exchange of expertise and innovation.”

The SIS Annual Meeting 2024 will include keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and inspire innovation. Participants will have the chance to learn from distinguished speakers, including leading researchers and practitioners who are at the forefront of surgical infection control.

As the leading organization in the United States dedicated to surgical infection science, SIS continues to set the standard for excellence in research, education, and clinical practice. The Annual Meeting serves as a testament to SIS’s commitment to improving patient outcomes through rigorous scientific inquiry and collaboration.

For more information about the Surgical Infection Society and to register for the Annual Meeting 2024, please visit www.sisna.org.

About the Surgical Infection Society (SIS):

The Surgical Infection Society (SIS) is a premier organization focused on the advancement of research, education, and clinical practice in surgical infection control. SIS is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the dissemination of cutting-edge scientific knowledge and the promotion of best practices in the field.