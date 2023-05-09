Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today commented on draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) that women of average breast cancer risk should begin biennial screening mammography at age 40, rather than at age 50 as recommended in its current guidelines.

“We are pleased to see that the USPSTF has taken into account more recent scientific-based evidence and believes women of average risk should begin breast cancer screening at age 40. We know that women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, often with aggressive forms of the disease, and beginning screening at age 40 can help save more lives from this disease.

“Mammograms are the best tool we have for detecting breast cancer. While the USPSTF only recommends screening take place every other year, Susan G. Komen believes screening should be done every year to catch cancer as early as possible when outcomes are generally better and treatment costs less.

“Importantly, these new draft recommendations are only for women of average risk. Black women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer and breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among Latina women, so it is important that women discuss screening plans with their doctor and develop a plan that is based on their personal risk.

“Screening rates declined during the COVID-19 pandemic and many breast cancers went undetected. Additionally, many barriers still prevent women from accessing screening and necessary diagnostic imaging every year. Susan G. Komen urges all women to prioritize breast cancer screening so we can continue to make progress in the fight against breast cancer. Anyone needing help accessing a mammogram should call Komen’s Helpline at 1-877-GO-KOMEN.”