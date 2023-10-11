Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will hold a Metastatic Breast Cancer Impact Series Conference in Philadelphia this fall. This one-day event will take place Saturday, November 4.

This event will focus on treating the whole person, offering a wealth of information and resources for those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC), as well as their loved ones. MBC, also called stage 4 breast cancer, is the most advanced stage of breast cancer. Patients and their families are confronted with not only the physical challenges but also the emotional and psychological toll of MBC. The event will include sessions with leading experts, survivor stories, wellness guidance, and interactive Q&A, offering attendees valuable insights, inspiration, practical tips, and community support.

“The MBC Impact Series provides people living with metastatic breast cancer and their loved ones a safe, collaborative space to gather information related to MBC and discover practical resources to help make decisions for improved physical and emotional health,” said Kasey Volpe, Manager MBC Initiatives at Susan. G. Komen.

What: Susan G. Komen MBC Impact Series Conference

Where: CytoPHL 2929 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19104

When: November 4, 2023, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Details: Register here to learn more

The event is made possible by national sponsors AstraZeneca, GE HealthCare, Merck, Walgreens and Daiichi-Sankyo; presenting sponsor Independence Blue Cross; impact sponsors Gilead Oncology, Hackensack Meridian Health and Exact Sciences; and exhibitor sponsors MD Anderson Cooper Cancer Center, the American Association of Cancer Research, Penn Medicine, Fox Chase Cancer Center and Pfizer.

