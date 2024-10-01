Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today issued the following statement on Governor Gavin Newsom’s veto of Senate Bill 1213 (SB 1213), which would have provided expanded access to critical breast cancer screening and treatment services.

SB 1213, authored by Senate President Pro Tempore Emeritus Toni Atkins, would have made more women eligible to receive no-cost breast and cervical care by increasing the income eligibility to qualify for these services, from $30,120 to $36,450. The Every Woman Counts (EWC) Program currently is only open to single individuals who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL) but the legislation would have raised it to 250% FPL.

“Komen Center for Public Policy is disappointed by the decision of Governor Newsom to veto SB 1213,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen. “Everyone should have access to the care they need, especially when it could mean the difference between a person’s life and death.”

In his veto, Gov. Newsom cited the need to balance the state budget and the upfront cost of the policy change. Komen worked closely with Senator Atkins to amend the legislation to reduce its immediate fiscal impact, yet it was unilaterally vetoed, despite the fact it saw overwhelming bipartisan support in the legislature.

“Timely access to high-quality screening and diagnostic services can save lives but too often this care is skipped or delayed – especially for underserved populations. This legislation would have ensured more low-income, uninsured and underinsured Californians had access to lifesaving screening, diagnostic and treatment services for breast and cervical cancer – without the burden of financial hardship,” Guthrie added. “We hope that Governor Newsom will proactively work with Komen and other relevant stakeholders to find a path forward on this important issue.”

Komen believes that no person should have to choose between putting food on the table or paying for their cancer care. This is why Komen advocates passionately in favor of state and federal legislation that will remove barriers to care and make high-quality care more affordable. Komen will continue to advocate for legislation that ensures fair and equitable access to high-quality breast care for all, no matter their age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, cancer stage or socio-economic status.

Learn more about the legislation here.

