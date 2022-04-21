Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has appointed 10 world-renowned breast cancer researchers and two patient advocates to serve as advisors to the organization. They join a distinguished group of breast cancer researchers, clinicians and advocates who help guide Komen’s work so that people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer can live longer, better lives.

Adrian V. Lee, Ph.D., of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, will join Komen’s Scientific Advisory Board to help lead Komen’s overall research strategy and investments.

In addition, nine researchers and two patient advocates will be added as Komen Scholars. They join an advisory group of nearly 50 accomplished leaders in breast cancer research and advocacy, representing more than 20 major health institutions across the U.S. The Komen Scholars are the foremost experts in laboratory research, clinical practice, public health and patient advocacy. Their expertise spans many areas, including metastatic breast cancer, health disparities, breast cancer risk, big data, genomics, breast cancer treatments, health outcomes and more. They contribute to Komen’s programs, activities and events in many ways, most notably by leading Komen’s scientific peer review process, and act as Komen ambassadors in communities around the U.S. and the world.

“We are excited to welcome such incredible, knowledgeable individuals as scientific advisors, who are leading the discoveries that advance personalized care and improve health outcomes for everyone impacted by breast cancer,” said Victoria Wolodzko Smart, SVP, Mission at Komen.

Added George Sledge, Jr., M.D., Susan G. Komen Chief Scientific Advisor, “Members of the Komen Scientific Advisory Board, like Dr. Lee, bring their life's work in breast cancer research and patient care to the development of Komen’s research strategy and contribute in countless ways to Komen’s mission. With their deep expertise, Komen’s Scientific Advisory Board is directly helping Komen meet the needs of patients now and in the future.”

The incoming class of Komen Scholars includes nine clinical oncologists and researchers. The two patient advocates, who will also serve as members of the Komen Advocates in Science Steering Committee, will bring the patient perspective to Komen’s research programs, helping Komen focus on the urgent issues impacting patients. The new members of the Komen Scholars are:

Sunil S. Badve, M.D., FRCPath, Emory University School of Medicine

Tracy Battaglia, M.D., MPH, Boston University

Thelma Brown, Komen Advocate in Science

Mariana Chavez MacGregor, M.D., MSC, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Angela M. DeMichele, M.D., MSCE, University of Pennsylvania

Nancy U. Lin, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Cynthia X. Ma, M.D., Ph.D., Washington University in St. Louis

Michelle McGree, M.S., Komen Advocate in Science

Jorge S. Reis-Filho, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPath, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Sara M. Tolaney, M.D., MPH, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Allison W. Kurian, M.D., MSc., Professor of Medicine and of Epidemiology and Population Health

“I cannot think of a better team of experts to guide Komen’s research priorities at a time when there is demand for more breakthroughs and opportunities to deliver advances that will save more lives,” said Jennifer A. Pietenpol, Ph.D., Susan G. Komen Chief Scientific Advisor and Benjamin F. Byrd, Jr. Professor of Oncology, Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Komen also expresses its deepest gratitude for scientific advisors whose terms have come to an end:

Carlos L. Arteaga, M.D. University of Texas Southwestern

Ingrid Mayer, M.D., MSCI, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center

Mia Levy, M.D., Ph.D., Rush University Medical Center

Ann H. Partridge, M.D., MPH, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Edith A. Perez, M.D., Mayo Clinic

“Susan G. Komen has the most distinguished leaders in breast cancer guiding our work and we are grateful for their service,” said Smart. “It takes all of us – researchers, clinicians, survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer and advocates – working together and sharing ideas to find treatments and improve quality of life as we work toward the cures.”

