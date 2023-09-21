Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host a MORE THAN PINK Walk in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The events will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, advance research and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

Sofia Olivarez, executive director of Dallas/North Texas at Susan G. Komen, said, “We are excited to unite our communities in Susan G. Komen’s mission to end breast cancer forever and support the people who need our help now. We hope everyone will join us in Dallas.”

What: Dallas and North & West Texas MORE THAN PINK Walk

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, 8:00 AM; Gates Open at 7:00 AM

Where: The Levy Event Plaza, 501 East Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, Texas 75039

Details: Register at komen.org/dallaswalk

This year’s Dallas and North & West Texas MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Tom Thumb/Albertson's and Smurfit Kappa.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.