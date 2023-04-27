Newswise — DALLAS – APRIL 27, 2023 – Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has appointed nine world-renowned medical and research experts to serve as advisors to the organization. These breast cancer experts will be part of a distinguished group, known as Komen Scholars, who help guide Komen’s research and scientific programs, with a focus on advancing discoveries to improve breast cancer outcomes for everyone.

The incoming class of nine Scholars joins an advisory group of nearly 50 world-class leaders in breast cancer research and advocacy, representing about 30 health institutions across the nation. Their expertise spans many areas, including breast cancer biology, genomics, biomarkers, health disparities, therapeutics, clinical trials and imaging. The Komen Scholars contribute to a variety of Komen programs, including leading Komen’s scientific peer review process and act as Komen ambassadors in communities around the U.S. and the world.

“We’re so excited to welcome these incredible individuals as Komen Scholars. Komen is fortunate to have such a tremendous team of experts guiding our work and research priorities: to advance precision medicine, conquer deadly and aggressive breast cancers and achieve health equity,” said Kimberly Sabelko, Ph.D., vice president of scientific strategy & programs at Susan G. Komen.

The nine clinical oncologists and researchers are:

Carlos Arteaga, M.D., University of Texas Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Cancer Center

University of Texas Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Cancer Center Myles Brown, M.D ., Harvard Medical School/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

., Harvard Medical School/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Susan Domchek, M.D. , University of Pennsylvania/Perelman School of Medicine

, University of Pennsylvania/Perelman School of Medicine David Mankoff, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania Kathy Miller, M.D., Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center

Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center Harikrishna Nakshatri, BVSc, Ph.D. , Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center

, Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center Jeffrey Rosen, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor College of Medicine Bryan Schneider, M.D., Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center

Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center Antonio Wolff, M.D., FACP, FASCO, Johns Hopkins University/Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center

“The Komen Scholars bring their expertise and experience from laboratories, clinics and as patients. They are incredible assets to the transformative work we’re doing at Komen to accelerate research at a time when there is critical need to advance personalized medicine to help everyone impacted by breast cancer live longer, healthier lives,” said Jennifer A. Pietenpol, Ph.D., chief scientific advisor at Susan G. Komen, Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Ingram Professor of Cancer Research and Professor of Biochemistry at the Vanderbilt School of Medicine.

Komen also expressed its appreciation for the scientific advisors whose terms have come to an end:

Nikhil Wagle, M.D. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Anne Meyn, M.Ed., Advocates in Science, Houston, TX

“These leaders are the foremost experts in breast cancer and will make a lasting impact to advance progress against deadly and aggressive breast cancers and achieve health equity to benefit everyone affected by this disease,” said Ann Partridge, M.D., MPH, chief scientific advisor for Susan G. Komen and the Eric P. Winer, M.D., Chair in Breast Cancer Research, Vice Chair of the Department of Medical Oncology, Director of the Adult Survivorship Program and Director of the Program for Young Women with Breast Cancer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “We’re grateful for the service of our departing Komen Scholars and appreciate the commitment they, our current, and new Komen Scholars have to ending breast cancer forever.”

For more information about Komen’s research and advocacy scholars go to https://www.komen.org/breast-cancer-research/meet-our-scholars/.

