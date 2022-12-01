Newswise — A life well lived inspires others to aspire. Our friend and mentor Susan L. Solomon crammed several lifetimes of exploration into her 71 years. Susan’s early life was filled with music: her mother was a pianist and her father the co-founder of Vanguard Records, known for supporting new and evolving music styles. As a teenager, she embarked on her first life journey, immersing herself in the 1960s San Francisco music/flower-power scene, where she knew luminaries such as Janis Joplin and the Grateful Dead.