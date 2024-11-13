Newswise — MIAMI, FLORIDA - Research findings from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami will be presented at the Annual Meeting & Exposition of the American Society of Hematology in San Diego, Dec. 7-10. This tip sheet includes links and titles for oral presentations and special sessions in which our researchers will be involved.
Oral Presentations
- Updated Clinical Results: A Multicenter, Open-Label, Phase 3 Study of Tabelecleucel for Solid Organ or Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Recipients with Epstein–Barr Virus-Driven Post Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease after Failure of Rituxima. Dr. Amer Beitinjaneh is a co-author.
- Representation of Minorities in Therapeutic Clinical Trials – a 15-Year Review of Lymphoma Cooperative Group Studies (Alliance A152123). Dr. Alvaro J. Alencar is the presenting author.
- Phase 1 Results: First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Study of the Menin-MLL Inhibitor Enzomenib (DSP-5336) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Leukemia. Dr. Justin Watts is a co-author.
- Biological and Prognostic Subgroups of Plasmablastic Lymphoma Defined By EBV Status and MYC Rearrangement– an L.L.M.P.P. Study. Dr. Catalina Amador is a co-author.
- Intrinsic Tumor Drivers and Immune Escape Mechanisms in CD19 CAR T-Cell Therapy Resistance for Aggressive Large B Cell Lymphoma. Dr. Bachisio Ziccheddu is the first and presenting author.
- TP53 Alterations Confer Increased Risk of Leukemic Transformation and Worse Survival As Compared to High Molecular Risk Mutations in Patients with Myeloproliferative Neoplasms. Dr. Sangeetha Venugopal is a co-author.
- Genomic Determinants of Resistance to Anti-BCMA Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CART) Therapies in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Francesco Maura is presenting author.
- Genomic Complexity Correlates with the Degree of Marrow Independence of Malignant Plasma Cells in the Context of Extramedullary Disease. Dr. Francesco Maura is a co-author.
- Genomic Determinants of Clinical Outcomes in Multiple Myeloma with t(11;14)(CCND1;IGH) Treated with Venetoclax. Dr. Marcella Kaddoura is first and presenting author.
- Circulating Tumor DNA As a Minimally Invasive Predictor of Early Relapse in Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Palak Bajaj is presenting author.
- Loncastuximab Tesirine with Rituximab Induces Robust and Durable Complete Metabolic Responses in High-Risk Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma. Dr. Juan Alderuccio is first and presenting author.
- Effect of Prior Treatments on the Clinical Activity of Imetelstat in Transfusion-Dependent Patients with Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent, Relapsed or Refractory/Ineligible Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes. Dr. Mikkael Sekeres is a co-author.
- High-Risk Ccus Is Clinically Indistinguishable from Low-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes/Neoplasms. Dr. Mikkael Sekeres is a co-author.
- CCL8/CCL13-Producing Tumor-Associated Macrophages Linked to Poor Outcomes after CAR T Cell Therapy for LBCL. Dr. Jay Spiegel is a co-author.
- An Llmpp Study: Genomic Characterization of Novel PTCL- Biological Subtypes Reveal Distinctive Therapeutic Vulnerabilities. Dr. Catalina Amador is a co-author.
- Dual-Targeted Therapy with Ruxolitinib Plus Duvelisib for T-Cell Lymphoma. Dr. Jonathan Schatz is a co-author.
- ABBV-383 Plus Daratumumab-Dexamethasone in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma: A Phase 1b Dose-Escalation and Safety Expansion Study. Dr. Dickran Kazandjian is a co-author.
- Initial Results from the BEACON Clinical Study: A Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of a Single Dose of Autologous CD34+ Base Edited Hematopoietic Stem Cells (BEAM-101) in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease with Severe Vaso-Occlusive Crises. Dr. Edward Ziga is a co-author.
- Pembrolizumab Maintenance Instead of Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma in Complete Response after Pembrolizumab, Gemcitabine, Vinorelbine, and Liposomal Doxorubicin. Dr. Craig Moskowitz is senior author.
- Prognostication and Treatment-Related Outcomes in Secondary Central Nervous System Involvement of Large B-Cell Lymphoma (SCNSL): Evidence from a Large International Cohort. Dr. Juan Pablo is first and presenting author.
- NF-Kb Pathway Activation Driven By TRAF3 Loss Mediates Resistance to Anti-BCMA T-Cell Based Therapies in Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Francesco Maura is a co-author.
- Convergent Evolution Towards CD38 Biallelic Loss Is a Recurrent Mechanism of Resistance to Anti-CD38 Antibodies in Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Benjamin Diamond is first and presenting author.
- A Novel Mouse Model of Hemoglobin-SC Disease: Bridging the Knowledge Gap in Sickle Cell Disease. Dr. Zachery Oestreicher is a co-author.
- Nuvisertib (TP-3654), an Investigational Selective PIM1 Kinase Inhibitor, Showed Durable Clinical Response and Sustained Hematological Improvement in Relapsed/Refractory Myelofibrosis Patients. Dr. Terrence Bradley is a co-author.
- Safety and Efficacy of Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal Inhibitor INCB057643 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Myelofibrosis and Other Advanced Myeloid Neoplasms: A Phase 1 Study. Dr. Justin Watts is first and presenting author.
- Impact of Response to Hypomethylating Agent-Based Therapy on Survival Outcomes in the Context of Baseline Clinical-Molecular Risk and Transplant Status in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes/Neoplasms (MDS): An Analysis from the International Consortium for MDS (icMDS) Validate Database. Dr. Mikkael Sekeres is a co-author.
- A High-Fiber Dietary Intervention (NUTRIVENTION) in Precursor Plasma Cell Disorders Improves Biomarkers of Disease and May Delay Progression to Myeloma. Dr. C. Ola Landgren is a co-author.
- Immune-MRD Status Informs Tumor-MRD Outcome Prognostication in Multiple Myeloma Patients on Lenalidomide Maintenance. Dr. C. Ola Landgren is a co-author.
- Whole Genome Sequencing Reveals Lower Apobec-Mutational Activity in Multiple Myeloma Patients with African Ancestry Compared with Those Having European Ancestry. Dr. Benjamin Diamond is a co-author.
- Decoding the Pivotal Roles of BCL10 Activating Mutations in DLBCL Drug Resistance and Lymphomagenesis. Caroline Coughlin is first and presenting author.
- Correlation of Baseline Gene Mutations With Quizartinib Efficacy in Patients With FLT3-ITD–Positive Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the Phase 3 QuANTUM-First Trial. Dr. Mikkael Sekeres is a co-author.
- 5-Year Follow-up Analysis from ZUMA-5: A Phase 2 Trial of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Axi-Cel) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Dr. Joseph Rosenblatt is a co-author.
- Daratumumab with Dose-Adjusted EPOCH Is Feasible in Newly Diagnosed Plasmablastic Lymphoma: AIDS Malignancy Consortium 105. Dr. Juan Carlos Ramos is a co-author.
- Efficacy and Safety of the Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Degrader NX-5948 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Updated Results from an Ongoing Phase 1a/b Study. Dr. Alvaro Alencar is a co-author.
- Tocilizumab Prophylaxis for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treated with Teclistamab, Elranatamab or Talquetamab. Dr. Andrew Kowalski is first and presenting author.
- Sting and Vdac Inhibitors Ameliorate Ineffective Erythropoiesis in a Mouse Model of Anemia Induced By Mutation in EKLF/KLF1. Dr. Tasleem Ariv is first and presenting author.
- Elevated Clonal Hematopoiesis in Environmentally Exposed Responders Has Distinct Age-Related Patterns and Relies on IL1RAP for Clonal Expansion. Dr. C. Ola Landgren is a co-author.
- Venetoclax Plus Azacitidine for Newly Diagnosed Younger Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients Independent of Fitness for Intensive Chemotherapy. Dr. Justin Watts is first and presenting author.
- Refining Prognostication in Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma (PTCL): A Risk-Adapted Prognostic Model for Patients with Limited-Stage PTCL. Dr. Asaad Traboisi is a co-author.
- A Randomized Phase II Study of Mosunetuzumab SC Plus Polatuzumab Vedotin Demonstrates Improved Outcomes Versus Rituximab Plus Polatuzumab Vedotin in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL). Dr. Izidore Lossos is a co-author.
- Trial Update from IMproveMF, an Ongoing, Open-Label, Dose-Escalation and -Expansion, Phase 1/1B Trial to Evaluate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Clinical Activity of the Novel Combination of Imetelstat with Ruxolitinib in Patients with Intermediate-1, Intermediate-2, or High-Risk Myelofibrosis (MF). Dr. Terrence Bradley is a co-author.
- Efficacy of Elranatamab (ELRA) in Combination with Carfilzomib (CFZ) and Dexamethasone (DEX) in the Phase 1b MagnetisMM-20 Trial in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM). Dr. C. Ola Landgren is senior author.
Special Sessions/Scientific Workshops
- Scientific Workshop on Understanding and Overcoming Tumor-intrinsic Resistance to CAR-T Therapies for Lymphoid Malignancies. Jonathan Schatz will speak.
- Examining the Malignant Genome in CAR-T Patients. Dr. Jonathan Schatz will moderate.
- The Unique Power of Whole Genome Sequencing. Dr. Francesco Maura will speak.
- Engaging Elusive Tumor Cells with Immune Effectors. Dr. Francesco Maura moderates.
- How Resistance Mechanisms Can Inform the Design of Next-Generation Cars Aimed at Improved Efficacy. Jay Spiegel will speak.
- Alterations in Individual Genes As Resistance Drivers: Beyond CD19. Dr. Jonathan Schatz will speak.
- Combinatorial Strategies to Improve Target Engagement for Myeloma Cars. Dr. Damian Green will speak.
- Scientific Workshop on Understanding and Overcoming Tumor-intrinsic Resistance to CAR-T Therapies for Lymphoid Malignancies. Dr. Francesco Maura will speak.
- Satellite Symposia: How We Do It: New Combinations Reshaping Treatment Decision-Making in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma. Dr. C. Ola Landgren chairs this session.
- ASH-a-Palooza: Blood Drop: PhD. Dr. Francesco Maura will speak.
- Genomic Drivers Involved in Myeloma Progression and Development of Resistance. Francesco Maura will speak.
Press Briefing
Association between Smoking Intensity, Genetic Mutations, and Disease Progression in Myelodysplastic Syndromes. Dr. Sangeetha Venugopal Friday, 12/07/24 at 7:15 AM; Regatta Room, Manchester Grand Hyatt, Level 4
Awards
ASH 2024 Mentor Award – Dr. Stephen D. Nimer Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Hall B, San Diego Convention Center
ASH will recognize Stephen D. Nimer, MD, of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, with the 2024 ASH Mentor Award. Dr. Nimer, a physician-scientist specializing in myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, is being honored for his impact on more than 100 hematology trainees with his tailored, encouraging, and community-focused mentorship.
