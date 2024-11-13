Newswise — MIAMI, FLORIDA - Research findings from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami will be presented at the Annual Meeting & Exposition of the American Society of Hematology in San Diego, Dec. 7-10. This tip sheet includes links and titles for oral presentations and special sessions in which our researchers will be involved.

Oral Presentations

Special Sessions/Scientific Workshops

Scientific Workshop on Understanding and Overcoming Tumor-intrinsic Resistance to CAR-T Therapies for Lymphoid Malignancies. Jonathan Schatz will speak.

Press Briefing

Association between Smoking Intensity, Genetic Mutations, and Disease Progression in Myelodysplastic Syndromes. Dr. Sangeetha Venugopal Friday, 12/07/24 at 7:15 AM; Regatta Room, Manchester Grand Hyatt, Level 4

Awards

ASH 2024 Mentor Award – Dr. Stephen D. Nimer Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Hall B, San Diego Convention Center

ASH will recognize Stephen D. Nimer, MD, of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, with the 2024 ASH Mentor Award. Dr. Nimer, a physician-scientist specializing in myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, is being honored for his impact on more than 100 hematology trainees with his tailored, encouraging, and community-focused mentorship.

