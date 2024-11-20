November Tip Sheet

CANCER RESEARCH

Sylvester Researchers to Share Insights at ASH 2024 Annual Meeting

Newswise — Dozens of physician-scientists and other investigators from Sylvester Cancer will share their insights at ASH 2024, the American Society of Hematology’s 66th-annual meeting in San Diego, Dec. 7-10. Sylvester researchers will be involved in more than 130 presentations, including oral, poster and special sessions. Additionally, Sylvester Director Stephen D. Nimer, MD, will receive the 2024 ASH Mentor Award for his exemplary work in mentoring trainees and colleagues.

BREAST CANCER

Journalist Rochelle Broder-Singer, a Sylvester patient with more than two decades of experience in the communications field, continues to chronicle her journey as a breast-cancer survivor. This column addresses the importance of support from family and friends. Sylvester-led research by Frank J. Penedo, PhD, director of Cancer Survivorship and Supportive Care, has shown worse outcomes and more hospitalizations for patients with unmet supportive needs.

GASTRIC CANCER

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is rare in the U.S., accounting for just 1.3% of new cases. But that low percentage does not reveal its full impact. Gastric cancer could be considered the “poster child” for cancer disparities, said Shria Kumar, MD, with Sylvester’s Cancer Control Program, because specific minorities “shoulder the burden.” She noted that Hispanics, Blacks and Asian Americans are not only more likely to develop gastric cancer, but also die from it. Kumar and colleagues, including Wael El-Rifai, MD, PhD, and Cindy M. Pabon, MD, continue to seek answers for these disparities through research.

LUNG CANCER

Lung cancer is the most lethal cancer in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. That grim reality has prompted Sylvester to take major steps to reduce lung cancer burden in South Florida and beyond. These include: 1) Empowering people to self-refer for screenings; 2) Providing top-rated surgical care; 3) Offering virtual clinics to prevent care delays; 4) Referring patients to smoking-cessation programs; and 5) Conducting impactful research to test new drug combinations, targeted approaches and novel, genetic testing-directed therapies for lung cancer. Sylvester offers more clinical trials than any other hospital in the region.

