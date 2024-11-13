MIAMI, FLORIDA - Research findings from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami will be presented at the Annual Meeting & Exposition of the American Society of Hematology in San Diego, Dec. 7-10.
Posters
- Results from the Aurora Study: A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Bitopertin in Erythropoietic Protoporphyria. Dr. Cynthia Levy is a co-author.
- Tet2 Loss and IDH2R172K Mutation Develop TFH-Cell-like Lymphoma with Restricted TH1 Differentiation Program and Cognate Interaction with B Cells. Dr. Catalina Amador is a co-author.
- Time to Response and Overall Survival in Patients with mIDH1 Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treated with Olutasidenib. Dr. Justin M. Watts is a co-author.
- Clonal Evolution of Lymphoid Malignancies Following the Mutagenic Impact of Radiotherapy. Dr. Benjamin Diamond is first author. Dr. Francesco Maura is last author.
- Epcoritamab with R-CHOP Overcomes Poor Risk Features of High Total Metabolic Tumor Volume in High-Risk Large B-Cell Lymphoma. Dr. Juan Pablo Alderuccio is first author. Dr. Craig H. Moskowitz is last author.
- Subsets of Follicular Lymphoma (FL) 3B Have Divergent Biological Behavior and Clinical Outcome: Results from the Prospective Multicenter MER and LEO Cohorts. Dr. Sara Haddadi is a co-author.
- Outcomes in Early Relapse of Follicular Lymphoma Versus Early Histologic Transformation Following Firstline Immunochemotherapy in Follicular Lymphoma. Dr. Izidore S. Lossos is a co-author.
- Clinical Features, Therapy Patterns and Survival Outcomes of Limited-Stage Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas: A Cross-Continental Study. Dr. Asaad Trabolsi is a co-author.
- Safety and Efficacy of AZT-Interferon-Î± with Belinostat (AI-BEL) for HTLV-1 Related Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma. Dr. Juan Carlos Ramos is presenting and last author.
- Outcomes of Patients with IDH1/2 Mutated Accelerated/Blast-Phase Myeloproliferative Neoplasms in the Era of IDH Inhibitors. Dr. Terrence Bradley is a co-author.
- A Multicenter, Phase Ib/II Study That Combines Luspatercept and Lenalidomide (L2) in Lower-Risk, Non-Del(5q) Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Phase Ib Results. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is first author.
- Improvements in Hematological Parameters and Quality of Life (QOL) with Elritercept (KER-050): Results from an Ongoing Phase 2 Trial in Participants with Lower-Risk (LR) Myelodysplastic Neoplasms (MDS). Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is a co-author.
- Progression of Myelodysplastic Syndromes in the MDS Natural History Study (MDS NHS). Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is last author.
- Ivosidenib in Patients with Mutant Isocitrate Dehydrogenase 1 (mIDH1) Relapsed/Refractory Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Update of the Phase 1 Substudy per the International Working Group 2023 Response Criteria. Dr. Justin M. Watts is a co-author.
- Myelodysplastic Syndromes with Concomitant SF3B1 Mutation and Deletion of the Long Arm of Chromosome 5 (SF3B1del5q): Outcomes and Response to Treatment. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is a co-author.
- Tumor Intrinsic and Antigen-Independent Resistance Mechanisms to Bispecific T Cell Engagers in Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Francesco Maura is a co-author.
- Timing Antigenic Escape in Multiple Myeloma Treated with T-Cell Redirecting Immunotherapies. Dr. Marios Papadimitriou is presenting and first author. Dr. Francesco Maura is last author.
- Novel T-Cell Receptor Signature Linked to Plasma Cell Dyscrasias. Dr. Dickran Kazandjian is last author.
- Prognostic Factors for Survival in Multiple Myeloma Patients That Receive Bispecific Antibodies: Does Relative Dose Intensity Matters? Dr. Emmanuel Bugarin-Estrada is a co-author.
- Evaluating the Kinetics of Absolute Lymphocyte Counts Following Bispecific T-Cell Engager Therapy to Predict Clinical Outcomes in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Emmanuel Bugarin-Estrada is first author.
- First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of SAR442257 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Dr. Ola Landgren is a co-author.
- Voxelotor Therapy Reduces Whole Blood Adhesion to VCAM-1 and P-Selectin, and Shows Modest Improvements in Self-Reported Pain in a Real-World Clinical Setting in a Multi-Center Retrospective Analysis. Dr. Ofelia A. Alvarez is a co-author.
- Vulnerable Elders Survey (VES-13) and Longitudinal Analysis of Quality of Life in Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: A Multi-Institutional Prospective Cohort Study. Dr. Izidore S. Lossos is a co-author.
- Comparison of Debulking Regimens (EPOCH and DCEP) for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Andrew Kowalski is presenting and first author. Dr. Dickran Kazandjian is last author.
- The LMO2-LDB1-TAL1 Complex Regulates Transcription Networks in AML Relapse. Dr. Yan Guo is a co-author.
- The Cyclin-G Associated Kinase (GAK) Is a Critical Targetable Dependency for Successful Mitosis By Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphomas Linked to Retinoblastoma Loss of Function. Olivia Barbara Lightfuss is presenting and first author. Dr. Jonathan H. Schatz is last author.
- Impact of Ph-like Gene Signatures on Clinical Outcomes in Adult B-ALL Patients in Resource-Constrained Settings. Dr. Alvaro J. Alencar is a co-author.
- Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) International Registry: Tagraxofusp Cohort Treatment Results. Dr. Alvaro J. Alencar is a co-author.
- Combination of Olutasidenib and Azacitidine Induces Durable Complete Remissions in mIDH1 Acute Myeloid Leukemia: A Multicohort Open-Label Phase 1/2 Trial. Dr. Justin M. Watts is a co-author.
- Quantum-First: Effects of Quizartinib (Q) on RFS, OS, CIR, and MRD in Newly Diagnosed (nd) Patients (pts) with FMS-like Tyrosine Kinase 3-Internal Tandem Duplication–Positive (FLT3-ITD+) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Who Received Continuation (CONT) Therapy (tx). Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is a co-author.
- The Fusion Landscape of Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma: An L.L.M.P.P. Study. Dr. Catalina Amador is a co-author.
- HIV-Associated Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Shows Different Genomic Patterns between EBV-Positive and EBV-Negative Tumors. Dr. Catalina Amador is a co-author.
- Gene Expression-Based Classifier Reclassifies Burkitt Lymphoma, HGBL NOS, DLBCL NOS, and Double/Triple Hit Lymphomas into Subtypes with More Uniform Mutational and Microenvironment Landscapes and Treatment Response. Dr. Juan Pablo Alderuccio is presenting and first author. Dr. Izidore S. Lossos is last author.
- Frontline R-CHOP and BR Have Similar Outcomes By SUVmax in Follicular Lymphoma. Dr. Sara Haddadi is a co-author.
- Limited Duration Loncastuximab Tesirine Induces a High Rate of Complete Responses in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma - Report of First Planned Interim Futility Analysis of a Multicenter Phase II Study. Dr. Izidore S. Lossos is presenting and first author. Dr. Juan Pablo Alderuccio is last author.
- CD20xCD3 Bispecific Antibodies As Standard of Care (SOC) for Relapse/Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) – a Multicenter Retrospective Study. Dr. Juan Pablo Alderuccio is a co-author.
- Outcomes of Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated with R-GemOx: A Multi-Center Retrospective Cohort Study. Dr. Izidore S. Lossos is a co-author.
- Cytokine Modulation Correlates Strongly with Symptom Improvement in Patients with Myelofibrosis Treated with Nuvisertib (TP-3654), an Investigational Selective PIM1 Kinase Inhibitor. Dr. Terrence Bradley is a co-author.
- Correlation of Patient-Reported Outcomes with Red Blood Cell Transfusion Reduction and Rise in Hemoglobin in Patients with Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes in the IMerge Trial. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is first author.
- Health-Related Quality of Life of Luspatercept Versus Epoetin Alfa in Red Blood Cell Transfusion-Dependent Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Results from the Final Datacut of the Phase 3 COMMANDS Study. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is a co-author.
- Clinical Outcomes and Variability Based on Baseline Cytogenetic Risk of Patients with MDS Treated with Hypomethylating Agents: An Analysis from the International Consortium for MDS (icMDS) Validate Database. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is a co-author.
- Insights into Biological Mechanisms Responsible for Egression of Circulating Tumor Plasma Cells (CTCs) in Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Bachisio Ziccheddu is a co-author.
- Replication Stress Induces Hyper-Apobec Mutagenesis in Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Marios Papadimitriou is presenting and first author. Dr. Francesco Maura is last author.
- Excess Risk of Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance (MGUS) in a Screened Cohort of Patients with Gaucher Disease (GD). Dr. Katie Thoren is a co-author. Dr. Ola Landgren is last author.
- Daratumumab Versus Lenalidomide As Maintenance Therapy in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: Interim Efficacy Results of a Randomized Clinical Trial. Dr. Ola Landgren is a co-author.
- Dose Escalation of ISB 1442, a Novel CD38 Biparatopic x CD47 Bispecific Antibody, in Patients with Relapsed / Refractory Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Dickran Kazandjian is last author.
- Linvoseltamab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Longer Follow-up and Selected High-Risk Subgroup Analyses of the Linker-MM1 Study. Dr. James E. Hoffman is a co-author.
- Serious Adverse Drug Reactions (sADRs) Involving Hematology and Resulting in Black Box Warnings or FDA Non-Approval: Results from the First Quarter Century of RADAR/Sonar. Dr. Manuel Gonzalez-Brio is a co-author.
- Differences in Treatment Decision-Making in Frontline Management of Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes between Academic and Community Practice Settings: Results from a Nationwide Survey. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is first author.
- Occurrence and Predictors of Patient Reported Fertility Discussions in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients: Utilizing the Lymphoma Epidemiology of Outcomes (LEO) Cohort Study. Dr. Izidore S. Lossos is a co-author.
- Outcomes of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy in Extranodal (EN) B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL): Results from a Multicenter Analysis. Dr. Juan Pablo Alceruccio is a co-author.
- Real-World Predictors of Financial Toxicity in Patients with Lymphoma. Dr. Izidore S. Lossos is a co-author.
- Post-CAR-T Driving Restrictions after Week 4 Appear Unnecessary: Data from the United States Myeloma Immunotherapy Consortium. Dr. Amer Beitinjaneh is a co-author.
- Variants in Complement Regulatory Genes in Patients with Thrombotic Storm. Dr. Genesis Soriano is a co-author.
- Translational Disruption of NRF2 By Zotatifin Enhances Sensitivity to Ferroptosis and CAR-T Cells in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. Paola Manara is presenting and first author. Dr. Jonathan H. Schatz is last author.
- Phase 1 Safety and Efficacy of Tuspetinib Plus Venetoclax Combination Therapy in Study Participants with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Support Exploration of Triplet Combination Therapy of Tuspetinib Plus Venetoclax and Azacitidine for Newly Diagnosed AML. Dr. Justin M. Watts is a co-author.
- Real-World Treatment Patterns and Effectiveness of Midostaurin Versus Quizartinib in FLT3-ITD Mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia Undergoing Intensive Induction. Dr. Ellen Madarang is a co-author.
- Clinical Application of Single-Cell MRD By Genotype and Phenotype in AML. Katarina Micin is presenting and first author. Dr. Justin Taylor is last author.
- BCL2 Expression Correlates with New Molecular Classification of Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. Dr. Jennifer R. Chapman-Fredricks is a co-author.
- Five-Year Outcomes of Patients (Pts) with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (R/R MCL) Treated with Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Brexu-cel) in ZUMA-2 Cohorts 1 and 2. Dr. Amer Beitinjaneh is a co-author.
- Association of Body Composition Factors and Toxicity in Patients with Advanced Stage Hodgkin Lymphoma Receiving BV-AVD. Dr. Michele D. Stanchina is presenting and first author. Dr. Juan Pablo Alderuccio is last author.
- Improved Outcomes for Primary Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma: A Retrospective Analysis. Dr. Craig H. Moskowitz is a co-author.
- Pembrolizumab and Involved Site Radiation Therapy Alone As an Alternative to Transplant in Patients with Localized Failure Following Chemotherapy for Hodgkin Lymphoma: A Prospective Multicenter Phase II Study. Dr. Alvaro J. Alencar is a co-author.
- Sequential R-CHOP/(R)-ICE and Dose-Adjusted EPOCH-R Are Both Appropriate Frontline Treatments for Newly Diagnosed Primary Mediastinal B-Cell Lymphoma: Results of a Retrospective Analysis. Dr. Craig H. Moskowitz is a co-author.
- Initial Results from the QTc Substudy of the IMerge Phase 3 Trial Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Efficacy, Manageable Safety, and Absence of Proarrhythmic Risk in Patients with Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes Who Received Prior Therapies Beyond Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is a co-author.
- Hematologic Improvement and Fatigue Reduction with Elritercept (KER-050) in Participants with Lower-Risk (LR) Myelodysplastic Neoplasms (MDS) with Non-Transfusion Dependent Anemia: New Analyses from an Ongoing Phase 2 Trial. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is a co-author.
- R289, a Dual Irak 1/4 Inhibitor, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (LR-MDS): Initial Results from a Phase 1b Study. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is a co-author.
- Association between Smoking Intensity, Genetic Mutations, and Disease Progression in Myelodysplastic Syndromes. Dr. Sangeetha Venugopal is presenting and first author. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is last author.
- Olutasidenib Alone or in Combination with Azacitidine in Patients with mIDH1 Myelodysplastic Syndromes/Neoplasms: Final 5-Year Data. Dr. Justin M. Watts is a co-author.
- A Phase 2 Study of Duvelisib and Venetoclax in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) or Richter’s Syndrome (RS). Dr. Jennifer L. Crombie is first author. Dr. Alvaro J. Alencar is a co-author.
- The Role of NOXA in Venetoclax Treatment Response in Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Marcella Kaddoura is a co-author.
- BCMA Extracellular Domain Functional Hotspots and Resistance to Variable Anti-BCMA T Cell Engagers in Multiple Myeloma. Dr. Francesco Maura is a co-author.
- Mutationally Enriched Regions of the Non-Coding Genome Harbor Functionally Impactful Mutations That Dysregulate Key Genes Involved in Multiple Myeloma Pathogenesis. Dr. Marios Papadimitriou is a co-author.
- Increased Risk of Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance in US Military Service Members: A Case-Control Study of 1,589 Service Members Deployed to Either Iraq, Germany, or Not-Deployed Ex-US with or without Reported Burn Pit and Toxic Smoke Exposure. Dr. Dickran Kazandjian is presenting and first author. Dr. Ola Landgren is last author.
- Gamma Secretase Inhibition May Mitigate the Impact of Low BCMA Target Density in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Results from a Comparative Analysis of Two Phase 1 Clinical Trials. Dr. Damian J. Green is last author.
- A Deep-Learning Pipeline for Diagnosis of Myelodysplastic Syndromes/Neoplasms Using Bone Marrow Smears. Dr. Mikkael A. Sekeres is a co-author.
- AL Amyloidosis: Understanding the Clinical Prodrome and Delays in Diagnosis. Dr. James E. Hoffman is a co-author.
