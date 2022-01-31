The latest paper from the Pandey lab on G-protein signaling might sound a little inaccessible to the non-specialist. But simply put, G-proteins help plants process information from the environment (e.g. drought) and from within the plant. They help plants to adjust their functions accordingly. The new research reveals more about the biochemical machinery needed for G-protein function, and the importance of that machinery in forming associations with nitrogen-fixing bacteria in soybean roots. This work is revealing more and more ways in which crops can be improved in sustainable ways.