Background

Thin endometrium is a primary cause of defective endometrial receptivity, resulting in infertility or recurrent miscarriage. Much effort has been devoted toward regenerating thin endometrium by stem cell-based therapies. The human placenta-derived mesenchymal stem cells (HP-MSCs) are emerging alternative sources of MSCs with various advantages. To maximize their retention inside the uterus, we loaded HP-MSCs with cross-linked hyaluronic acid hydrogel (HA hydrogel) to investigate their therapeutic efficacy and possible underlying mechanisms.

Methods

Ethanol was injected into the mice uterus to establish the endometrium-injured model. The retention time of HP-MSCs and HA hydrogel was detected by in vivo imaging, while the distribution of HP-MSCs was detected by immunofluorescence staining. Functional restoration of the uterus was assessed by testing embryo implantation rates. The endometrial morphological alteration was observed by H&E staining, Masson staining, and immunohistochemistry. In vitro studies were further conducted using EdU, transwell, tube formation, and western blot assays.

Results

Instilled HP-MSCs with HA hydrogel (HP-MSCs-HA) exhibited a prolonged retention time in mouse uteri than normal HP-MSCs. In vivo studies showed that the HP-MSCs-HA could significantly increase the gland number and endometrial thickness (P < 0.001, P < 0.05), decrease fibrous area (P < 0.0001), and promote the proliferation and angiogenesis of endometrial cells (as indicated by Ki67 and VEGF, P < 0.05, P < 0.05, respectively) in mice injured endometrium. HP-MSCs-HA could also significantly improve the embryo implantation rate (P < 0.01) compared with the ethanol group. Further mechanistic study showed the paracrine effects of HP-MSCs. They could not only promote the proliferation and migration of human endometrial stromal cells via the JNK/Erk1/2-Stat3-VEGF pathway but also facilitate the proliferation of glandular cells via Jak2-Stat5 and c-Fos-VEGF pathway. In turn, the increased VEGF in the endometrium promoted the angiogenesis of endothelial cells.

Conclusion

Our study suggested the potential therapeutic effects and the underlying mechanisms of HP-MSCs-HA on treating thin endometrium. HA hydrogel could be a preferable delivery method for HP-MSCs, and the strategy represents a promising therapeutic approach against endometrial injury in clinical settings.

Graphical abstract