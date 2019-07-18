Sysmex America to Exhibit New Products, Automation & Quality Solutions for Optimized Clinical Laboratory Performance at AACC 2019

Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, urinalysis and flow cytometry testing technology that improves clinical laboratory performance, will be exhibiting at the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, California, August 6 – 8, at booth #1063.

“Clinical laboratory professionals will gain a greater understanding of Sysmex’s extensive portfolio of innovative products and automation solutions that streamline laboratory processes and help clinical laboratory scientists be better laboratory scientists,” said Ralph Taylor, chief executive officer of Sysmex America.

Meet Sysmex’s team members at booth #1063 to talk products, processes, automation, quality, and best practices in clinical laboratory management. Featured at the Sysmex America booth:

Flow Cytometry

PS-10 – The highly automated and flexible PS-10, designed for complex laboratory-developed tests and routine flow cytometry applications, provides clinical laboratories a new level of workflow efficiency and confidence in accurate results. The PS-10 automates sample preparation, alleviating primary operational bottlenecks in busy clinical flow laboratories, as well as eliminating variability between operators. The PS-10 also offers standardization for antibody cocktailing and reduces the amount of manual transferring of samples performed by laboratory staff.

Hematology

XN-20 – A complementary system to the XN-10, the XN-20 complete blood count (CBC) analyzer offers an additional analysis channel. The White Precursor Cell (WPC) channel, which provides improved differentiation of abnormal WBC populations, adds further efficiency to laboratories.

Software Solutions

BeyondCare Quality Monitor for Hematology (BCQMh) – The first quality management system of its kind, BCQMh streamlines the end-to-end process of running controls and reviewing results, leading to improved analyzer productivity. The web-based quality control and calibration verification management program uses evidence-based quality control targets and peer group analytics to improve error in the laboratory. BCQMh eliminates the repetitive and time-intensive nature of quality control assurance.

Caresphere Laboratory Management (LM) – Caresphere LM is a powerful software solution for monitoring quality, productivity and e­fficiency data, enabling labs to optimize their performance. Bringing together crucial elements such as turnaround times, rerun ratios, analyzer conditions and performance metrics, Caresphere LM provides at-a-glance metrics and status updates designed to give labs the information they need without having to search through multiple software systems. Whether managing one site or many, accessing statistics and calibration data is made simple with Caresphere LM.

Urinalysis

UN-2000 – Sysmex’s first fully automated urine particle counter and digital imaging system provides laboratories a highly standardized and efficient process for urine sediment analysis, one with less manual intervention and greater accuracy. Using fluorescence flow cytometry, the UN-2000 reduces time consuming hands-on review, delivering highly accurate particle quantitation and differentiation through walk-away loading, standardized criteria with high reproducibility, quantitative measurement and automated validation. Standard on the Sysmex UN-Series, BeyondCare Quality Monitor for Urinalysis (BCQMu) offers simplified and consolidated quality control. The first quality control management system of its kind for urinalysis, BCQMu simplifies quality control procedures, helping with inspection readiness.

At Sysmex America’s press conference held on August 7 at 10:00 a.m. in Room 213C, Ralph Taylor, chief executive officer and Andy Hay, chief operating officer, will share thought leadership on the industry wide staffing and workload challenges. Learn about industry trends and Sysmex America solutions that address these challenges.

To learn more about Sysmex products visit www.sysmex.com/us.

About Sysmex America

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis and flow cytometry testing technology is reshaping the world of diagnostics. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its “Honor Roll.” Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.