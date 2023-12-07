Newswise — Chicago, IL, December 7, 2023 -- It’s a fact that the kitchen is the most dangerous room in the house, especially during the holidays with its greater-than-normal use. In addition to burns, knife and broken glass accidents affecting the hand and fingers are among the most common kitchen injuries. Each year, an estimated 350,000 people head to the emergency department with knife injuries alone.

Hand injuries can range from sustaining a cut from broken glass, severing a finger while using a carving knife, to cutting off a fingertip while using a blender. In many cases, these injuries require surgery to treat.

“I see a big increase in hand and finger injuries from kitchen accidents over the holidays,” says Xavier Simcock, MD, hand and wrist surgeon, Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH (MOR). “I’ve treated patients who have mistakenly cut themselves while carving turkeys or dropping holiday dishes. It can happen so easily, especially with momentary distractions.”

Hand and finger injuries can be very serious and potentially cause someone to lose function or feeling. “People with kitchen injuries should seek treatment right away,” explains Mark Cohen, MD, hand and wrist surgeon, MOR. “If a tendon, which is key to moving our hands and fingers, is cut, it can be hard to re-attach surgically and for the injured person to regain full mobility. And severing a nerve can cause feeling to be lost in that extremity.”

Before you take a stab at carving an acorn squash or large Christmas turkey this year, make sure you are using the right technique. Kristen Grider, MOR occupational therapist who treats hand and finger injuries, has these tips for cooks:

Make sure your knife is sharp. This will not only require less pressure to cut but can help keep the food or knife from slipping.

Keep your cutting area well-lit and dry. Good lighting will help prevent an accidental finger cut and a dry surface will prevent food from slipping while chopping.

Always slice away from your hand and keep your fingers clear of the blade.

Never cut something on the palm of your hand. That’s what cutting boards are for.

Make round objects easier to cut by slicing them in half first and then placing the flat side on a cutting board.

Don’t let your dirty knives soak in the sink while you are cleaning up. Wash them right away to prevent accidentally grabbing a blade.

Never multi-task while cooking and focus on what you are doing. Turn off the TV and save the chatting until you are finished.

NEVER put your hand or finger in a blender that is on or even plugged in.

Avoid alcohol until you are done carving, cutting, or handling glass.

If glass should break, let it fall and don’t try to catch it mid-air. Wear gloves when picking up shards – and clean and vacuum all surfaces carefully to not ingest any glass pieces or step on them.

Be safe in the kitchen this year and enjoy the holidays injury-free!

