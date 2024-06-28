Newswise — Washington D.C. – Currently, regulatory agencies in North America rely on animal testing to determine protein quality to substantiate protein content claims on foods. What’s called “the protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score” or PDCAAS method, relies on a digestibility adjustment factor determined from an animal test.

Because data on digestibility is limited, this represents a major hurdle when formulating and labeling new innovative foods. But in a recently published paper, the authors focus on removing obstacles to measuring the quality of proteins that will bolster food formulation. This will achieve higher quality protein as well as encourage product labeling that reflects protein quality.

The paper appears in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Nutrition and recommends a first step to establish a standardized non-animal or “in-vitro” method to determine protein digestibility. A recognized standard is needed before regulatory approvals can be sought for its use when calculating protein quality for food labeling in Canada and the U.S.

The new paper out of the University of Manitoba and supported by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences’ Protein Committee maps out protein digestibility methods that could encourage more frequent labeling of protein adjusted for quality.

The authors say a collaborative laboratory effort will boost proficient protein analysis and aid North American companies seeking to formulate higher quality protein foods and note that in product labeling. This is particularly relevant to innovative foods using protein alternatives to animal products, such as plant-based protein foods.

Static in vitro assays that treat suspensions of food with a mix of digestive enzymes have been used for decades to study food structure and digestibility, nutrient bioavailability, and to provide protein digestibility coefficients, according to the authors.

Evidence shows that relatively simple in vitro models are useful in predicting outcomes historically measured using animal-based digestion. The switch away from “in vivo” test animal methods to in vitro approaches would expedite higher quality production of foods intended for the general North American population, according to the paper. This shift supports public health efforts to increase the consumption of protein alternatives to animal foods. However, it should be noted that the paper does not address foods for special uses and populations, such as for infants.

The authors conclude, “this regulatory change, eliminating the reliance on animal-based bioassays to confirm protein quality, is supported by substantial evidence endorsing in vitro methods capable of distinguishing between low- and high-quality protein sources.”

According to study author and IAFNS Board Member James House, “With this paper, we are positioning options for federal regulators, in both Canada and the US, to consider as alternatives for substantiating protein content claims on foods. This is also in keeping with global efforts to reduce the usage of animal testing for regulatory purposes.”

The paper is available here.

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. This paper was supported in part by IAFNS Protein Committee. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org