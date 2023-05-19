Newswise — Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), an independent news outlet of the American Chemical Society (ACS), has unveiled its annual “Talented 12” list. The list highlights early-career researchers in the chemical sciences who are fearlessly tackling difficult global problems. These intrepid innovators in chemistry are featured in the May 19 issue of C&EN; read about the impressive class by visiting https://cenm.ag/t12-2023.

Using a rigorous review process, C&EN selected this year’s Talented 12 from a highly competitive pool. The world-changing work by this year’s group includes research with a variety of applications from medicinal chemistry to investigations of energy to improving sustainable practices.

Below is the list of 2023’s Talented 12 class.

Iwnetim Iwnetu Abate, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

This materials scientist engineers new electrode materials for energy applications.

Alex Abela, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

This medicinal chemist makes life-changing molecules for treating cystic fibrosis.

Athina Anastasaki, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich

This materials chemist shows prowess for pulling polymers apart.

Maxx Arguilla, University of California, Irvine

This materials chemist creates atom-thin wires and sheets with exciting electronic and optical properties.

Evelyn Auyeung, Dow

This catalyst specialist wants to create plastics that are easier to recycle.

Susannah Banziger, Corteva Agriscience

This formulation chemist uses automation to make agrochemicals more sustainable.

Marina Evich, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

This environmental chemist finds new ways to track down contaminants in soil and water.

Raúl Hernández Sánchez, Rice University

This supramolecular chemist uses molecular assemblies to purify water and develop clean energy catalysts.

Stacy Malaker, Yale University

This mass spectrometrist develops methods to study challenging sugar-coated proteins.

Ben Ofori-Okai, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

This spectroscopist develops innovative instrumentation to study how matter behaves at the center of planets.

Ezgi Toraman, Pennsylvania State University

This chemical engineer studies technologies that turn waste into fuels, chemicals and other products.

Charlotte Vogt, Technion – Israel Institute of Technology

This spectroscopist probes catalysts to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy.

“I loved reading about the chemists chosen as C&EN’s Talented 12 this year, and I know our audience will too,” says Michael McCoy, C&EN interim editor in chief. “These young scientists are making a mark on the world, both through their research and through outreach to the communities they live in or come from. They reassure me that chemistry will play a role in solving some of our planet’s most pressing problems.”

Members of the Talented 12 will speak about their work and their journeys during a symposium on Aug. 14, at ACS Fall 2023 in San Francisco. If you are interested in obtaining headshots of any of the Talented 12, please contact [email protected]

Do you know a talented chemist who fits the Talented 12 bill? Nominate someone to be considered as a member of next year’s Talented 12 here: https://cenm.ag/t12-nominations-2024. Nominations are due by Jan. 16, 2024.

