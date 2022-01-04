Newswise — LOS ANGELES —Tarina Kang, MD, MHA, has been named chief medical officer for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH) located in Glendale, California. The position begins immediately.

In this role, Kang will oversee the coordination of patient care, technology implementation, process improvement and regulatory compliance. She will work closely with the USC-VHH executive leadership team to ensure the highest quality of service for patients and their caregivers.

“Dr. Kang has extensive health care leadership experience and a passion for maintaining the health and safety of our communities,” said Armand Dorian, MD, MMM, CEO of USC-VHH. “She brings tremendous talent and expertise to the position, and we are thrilled to welcome her onboard.”

Kang will also continue in her academic role as clinical associate professor of emergency medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Prior to joining USC-VHH, Kang served as medical director of quality for Keck Medical Center of USC and medical director for the Evaluation and Treatment Clinic at Keck Hospital of USC.

In these positions, she was actively engaged in multiple campaigns focused on improving patient outcomes and care delivery. During the initial phase of the COVID-19 effort, she envisioned and developed the medical center’s outdoor COVID-19 evaluation tent and supervised physician staffing in the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Kang also served as the inaugural chief of the emergency ultrasound division within the Department of Emergency Medicine at LAC+USC Medical Center.

Kang received her medical degree from the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She completed her emergency medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Affiliated Residency and is fellowship-trained in emergency ultrasound. She has a Master of Health Administration from the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy.

USC-VHH, part of Keck Medicine of USC, is a 158-bed community hospital that has been serving the Foothill communities of Southern California for 50 years. It includes a 24-hour emergency room, a primary stroke center, and OB/GYN and infant services, among other services.

