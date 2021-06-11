Newswise — The Cornell SC Johnson College of Business is pleased to announce that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will join Moody’s and Fiserv as inaugural sponsors of the Fintech at Cornell Initiative.

The Fintech at Cornell Initiative aims to facilitate collaborations among academics and practitioners at Cornell and beyond and to encourage innovations related to fintech, business data science, and the digital economy. The college’s initiative also seeks to serve the community of fintech industry partners and researchers, to educate and prepare our students for the new digital age, and to engage our faculty members, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and policy makers in discussion and debate on the socioeconomic implications as well as applications of AI, big data, blockchain, and digitization in business-related fields.

“I am pleased to welcome TCS and Broadridge Financial Solutions to Fintech at Cornell. Our initiative intends to bring together fintech thought leaders and researchers from across the globe to expand knowledge and application throughout society. TCS and Broadridge understand that expanded knowledge, positive application of academic data science, and innovative disruption is worthy of their investment and attention. We are immensely grateful for their support and enthusiasm for our initiative,” said Andrew Karolyi, dean of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business.

TCS, an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, partners with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys, and provides a consulting-led, cognitive-powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology, and engineering services and solutions.

TCS’ partnership with the Fintech at Cornell Initiative was realized by TCS’ Pace Port™ New York research and collaboration center, which enables multidisciplinary physical-digital innovation and collaboration between TCS, its customers, partners, and universities such as Cornell. TCS Pace Ports enable rapid prototyping, researching, and commercializing of advanced technologies and first-of-a-kind projects, bringing to life TCS’ Pace philosophy of uniting the best of TCS’ Innovation with ecosystem capabilities to build accelerated and meaningful outcomes.

“TCS’ extensive experience and technology prowess help drive exceptional customer experiences for banking and financial services clients as they grow and transform their businesses,” said Suresh Muthuswami, President and Global Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Platforms at TCS. “We are excited to join the Fintech at Cornell Initiative, and apply our expertise to help encourage and educate the next generation of technology and business leaders.”

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a $4.5 billion global fintech leader, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications. Its infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Broadridge’s technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of, on average, more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500 Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

“At Broadridge, we’re focused on innovation and getting clients ready for what comes next. With Cornell, we have found a partner working not only to ensure future participants in the financial community, but have provided a research and innovation platform by which we can unlock this exciting future together,” said Rob Krugman, Chief Digital Officer at Broadridge.

Will Cong, associate professor, Rudd Family Professor of Management, and Faculty Director for the Fintech at Cornell Initiative, added, “A major component of the Fintech at Cornell Initiative will be the fostering of a global research platform with leading academic scholars and industry researchers to jointly identify and collaborate on the key issues in the space and aggregate and utilize the relevant data and tools. It is an inspiring vote of confidence to have TCS and Broadridge join Moody’s and Fiserv as active contributors and partners for building such a de facto portal for scholars around the globe. TCS, with its global prominence, laser-like vision on fintech, and big business data development, combined with Broadridge’s leadership in communications, technology, data and analytics solutions, and openness for academic collaborations, adds tremendously to our initiative.”