Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 4, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Tatsuya Oishi, MD, as the 2024 Scientific Impact Award recipient for his contributions to the neuromuscular community and his work as the senior author of “Short-Acting Neuromuscular Blockade Improves Inter-rater Reliability of Median Somatosensory Evoked Potentials in Postcardiac Arrest Prognostication,” published in 2022.

Dr. Oishi completed his neurology residency at the Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, in Rochester, Minnesota. He then completed an electromyography/clinical neurophysiology (CNP) fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He is now the assistant professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic with a particular interest in CNP and an instructor for the CNP technologist training program.

“Personally, it is a moment of reflection for me to appreciate all of my mentors, senior colleagues, and peers who have guided me toward advancing my career,” says Dr. Oishi of winning the award. He will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

