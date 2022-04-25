Abstract: Neurogenesis, the formation of new neurons in the brain, occurs throughout the lifespan in the subgranular zone of the dentate gyrus and subventricular zone (SVZ) lining the lateral ventricles of the mammal brain. In this process, gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and its ionotropic receptor, the GABA A receptor (GABA A R), play a critical role in the proliferation, differentiation, and migration process of neural stem/progenitor cells (NPC). Taurine, a non-essential amino acid widely distributed throughout the central nervous system, increases the proliferation of SVZ progenitor cells by a mechanism that may involve GABA A R activation. Therefore, we characterized the effects of taurine on the differentiation process of NPC expressing GABA A R. Preincubation of NPC-SVZ with taurine increased the expression of SOX-2 and microtubule-stabilizing proteins assessed with the doublecortin assay. Taurine, like GABA, stimulated a neuronal-like morphology of NPC-SVZ and increased the number and length of primary, secondary, and tertiary neurites compared with control NPC of the SVZ. Furthermore, neurite outgrowth was prevented when simultaneously incubating cells with taurine or GABA and the GABA A R blocker, picrotoxin. Patch-clamp recordings revealed a series of modifications in the NPCs’ passive and active electrophysiological properties exposed to taurine, including regenerative spikes with kinetic properties similar to the action potentials of functional neurons.