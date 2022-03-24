Randomized clinical trials (RCTs) have compared transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) or surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) for the treatment of severe aortic valve stenosis in high-risk, intermediate-risk and low-risk patients since TAVR became clinically available. The results supported a stepwise expansion of the indication for TAVR from high-risk patients to intermediate-risk patients to low-risk patients. Consequently, the 2021 guidelines for the management of patients with valvular heart disease from the European Society of Cardiology and the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery have been revised and now give a class I recommendation for TAVR for patients ≥75 years old regardless of additional comorbidities [1]. The 2020 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association guideline for the management of patients with valvular heart disease even gives a class I recommendation for transfemoral TAVR for patients ≥65 years old after interdisciplinary patient assessment considering patient longevity and valve durability