WHAT: With new changes to tax codes and reporting this year - including requiring third-party payment processors (Zelle, PayPal, Venmo) to report payments received for goods and services of $600 or more and the expansion of child tax credit, and dependent care changes - tax preparers and individual filers will likely need additional help to understand the changes. In addition, with the IRS facing staff shortages and major backlogs, what can tax filers expect this season?

As tax season begins, American University’s Kogod School of Business has experts in tax policy, accounting, and tax preparation for both individuals and businesses available for interviews.

WHEN: January 24, 2022 – ongoing

WHO: American University experts who are available to comment include:

Caroline Bruckner, Managing Director of the Kogod Tax Policy Center and Professorial Lecturer in AU’s Kogod School of Business. She has testified multiple times before Congress as well as the IRS and has appeared in various media outlets including CNBC’s The Closing Bell, Yahoo Finance and The Wall Street Journal. She has released ground-breaking research on the gig economy as well as women business owners and the U.S. tax code. As Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee for Small Business and Entrepreneurship she worked with U.S. policy makers and small businesses stakeholders across the political spectrum on small business tax legislation and to develop the tax title to the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010. Prior to her public service, Prof. Bruckner was a Senior Associate with the international tax services group of Pricewaterhouse Coopers, where she advised clients on both inbound and outbound U.S. taxation issues generally, corporate inversion transactions, and IRS filing requirements related to ownership of U.S. real estate, foreign corporations, and offshore bank accounts.

Donald Williamson, Executive Director of the Kogod Tax Policy Center and Accounting & Taxation Professor in AU’s Kogod School of Business. In addition to teaching several subjects related to taxation, Prof. Williamson is the director of the M.S. in taxation degree program. He previously served as senior manager for international taxation at the National Tax Practice Office of KPMG in Washington, DC, and as Professor-in-Residence at KPMG's Washington office. A certified public accountant, Williamson is a frequent lecturer to professional groups throughout the United States, has held teaching appointments in Europe and China and prepares 100’s of tax returns every year.

