Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapy are the only curative therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). In patients lacking a matched donor, TCRαβ/CD19-depleted haploidentical family donor transplant (TCRαβ-HaploSCT) is a promising strategy. Conditioned transplant in SCID correlates to better myeloid chimerism and reduced immunoglobulin dependency. We studied transplant outcome in SCID infants according to donor type, specifically TCRαβ-HaploSCT, and conditioning, through retrospective cohort analysis of 52 consecutive infants with SCID transplanted between 2013 and 2020. Median age at transplant was 5.1 months (range, 0.8–16.6). Donors were TCRαβ-HaploSCT (n = 16, 31.4%), matched family donor (MFD, n = 15, 29.4%), matched unrelated donor (MUD, n = 9, 17.6%), and matched unrelated cord blood (CB, n = 11, 21.6%). Forty-one (80%) received fludarabine/treosulfan-based conditioning, 3 (6%) had alemtuzumab only, and 7 (14%) received unconditioned infusions. For conditioned transplants (n = 41), 3-year overall survival was 91% (95% confidence interval, 52–99%) for TCRαβ-HaploSCT, 80% (41–98%) for MFD, 87% (36–98%) for MUD, and 89% (43–98%) for CB (p = 0.89). Cumulative incidence of grade II–IV acute graft-versus-host disease was 11% (2–79%) after TCRαβ-HaploSCT, 0 after MFD, 29% (7–100%) after MUD, and 11% (2–79%) after CB (p = 0.10). 9/10 patients who received alemtuzumab-only or unconditioned transplants survived. Myeloid chimerism was higher following conditioning (median 47%, range 0–100%) versus unconditioned transplant (median 3%, 0–9%) (p < 0.001), as was the proportion of immunoglobulin-free long-term survivors (n = 29/36, 81% vs n = 4/9, 54%) (p < 0.001). TCRαβ-HaploSCT has comparable outcome to MUD and is a promising alternative donor strategy for infants with SCID lacking MFD. This study confirms that conditioned transplant offers better myeloid chimerism and immunoglobulin freedom in long-term survivors.