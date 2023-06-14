Newswise — NEW YORK – June 14, 2023 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced the TCT 2023 Program Guide is now available. TCT is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. TCT 2023 will take place October 23-26 in San Francisco, California, at the Moscone Center and will celebrate 35 years of leading the field.

Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the globe to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field. TCT will feature four days of innovation, cutting-edge science, interactive learning, hands-on training, networking, and collaboration. The program guide features:

Groundbreaking clinical trials and science revolutionizing clinical practice and patient care around the world.

revolutionizing clinical practice and patient care around the world. Disruptive innovation shaping the future of global medical technology from the world's most prominent MedTech leaders, innovators, investors, and executives.

shaping the future of global medical technology from the world's most prominent MedTech leaders, innovators, investors, and executives. Live case demonstrations performed by leading experts from 18 of the world’s most distinguished medical institutions.

performed by leading experts from 18 of the world’s most distinguished medical institutions. Expert tutorial and hands-on training workshops designed and facilitated by world-renowned experts to enhance skill sets and improve patient outcomes.

Media may register for in-person or online press access at https://tct2023.crfconnect.com/press-registration.

About CRF and TCT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

