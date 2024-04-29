Newswise — NEW YORK – April 25, 2024 – The TCT® 2024 Career Achievement Award will be presented to Robert A. Harrington, MD, during Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®). TCT® will take place October 27-30 2024, in Washington, DC at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The award is given each year to an outstanding individual who has made extraordinary contributions to the field of interventional cardiology and has transformed cardiovascular care through clinical excellence, pioneering research, and mentorship of the next generation of physicians and researchers.

Dr. Harrington’s career-long contributions to the global cardiology world are nothing less than transformative. A proven leader and outstanding physician-scientist, he is the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and Provost for Medical Affairs of Cornell University. His research focus includes evaluating antithrombotic therapies to treat acute ischemic heart disease and to minimize the acute complications of percutaneous coronary procedures and trying to better understand and improve upon the methodology of clinical research, including the use of technologies to facilitate the conduct of clinical trials.

"Bob personifies transformative leadership in global cardiology," said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF® and TCT® 2024 Program Director. "With innovation and compassion as guiding principles, his pioneering research, notably in antithrombotic therapies, and his work on clinical trial methodologies, has revolutionized cardiovascular medicine. As a dedicated mentor and prolific author, he generously shares his wealth of expertise, inspiring the next generation of physicians and healthcare professionals with his unwavering commitment to advancing medical knowledge. Bob's legacy of excellence is a beacon of inspiration for all."

For over 10 years, Dr. Harrington was the Arthur L. Bloomfield Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at Stanford University. He previously served as the Richard Stack Distinguished Professor and Director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute at Duke University, where he completed his fellowship in general and interventional cardiology.

Dr. Harrington's passion for disseminating knowledge in health and medicine has driven him to contribute over 760 peer-reviewed manuscripts, reviews, book chapters, and editorials, all aimed at advancing the science in the field. He served as senior editor for the 13th and 14th editions of Hurst’s The Heart — a leading textbook of cardiovascular medicine. He is active on X (formerly Twitter) and hosts a podcast for practitioners called “The Bob Harrington Show.”

“We are incredibly honored to bestow this award upon Bob,” said Roxana Mehran, MD, TCT® 2024 Program Director. “At this pivotal moment in the field, Dr. Harrington symbolizes the future of cardiovascular medicine, guiding our path forward. Throughout his career, he has showcased remarkable dedication to advancing patient care through his pioneering work in clinical research and digital health. He has not only influenced the current landscape but has also invested wholeheartedly in cultivating the future, devoting himself to mentoring the next generation of physicians and researchers.”

“With an illustrious career spanning decades, Bob has left an indelible mark on the landscape of cardiovascular medicine,” added Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF® and TCT® 2024 Program Director. “As a passionate educator, prolific author, and dedicated mentor, he continues to inspire and empower the next generation. Bob’s unwavering commitment to advancing medicine and improving patient outcomes serves as a testament to his remarkable legacy and enduring impact on the field of cardiology.”

A native of Somerville, Massachusetts, and a first-generation college graduate, Dr. Harrington received his Bachelor of Arts in English magna cum laude from the College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Massachusetts. He earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine, in Boston, and served as chief resident during his residency in internal medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester.

A past-president of the American Heart Association, Dr. Harrington sits on the AHA Board of Directors. He is an elected member of the Association of American Physicians, the Association of University Cardiologists, and the National Academy of Medicine / Institute of Medicine. He served as a chair and member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee.

Dr. Harrington’s numerous awards and recognition include Master of the American College of Cardiology (2016); AHA Clinical Research Prize (2017); AHA Council on Clinical Cardiology Distinguished Achievement Award (2022); Stokes Medal (2022); and Honorary Fellowship in the Irish Cardiac Society (2023).

Previous winners of the TCT® Career Achievement Award include Geoffrey O. Hartzler, MD; David R. Holmes, MD; Patrick W. Serruys, MD, PhD; John B. Simpson, MD; Antonio Colombo, MD; Julio C. Palmaz, MD; Donald S. Baim, MD; William W. O’Neill, MD; J. Eduardo M.R. Sousa, MD, PhD; Eugene Braunwald, MD; James T. Willerson, MD; Paul Yock, MD; Barry T. Katzen, MD; Seung-Jung Park, MD; Spencer B. King III, MD; Alain G. Cribier, MD; Eric J. Topol, MD; Renu Virmani, MD; Andreas Gruentzig, MD; Michael J. Mack, MD; John E. Abele; and Runlin Gao, MD; Elazer Edelman, MD, PhD; Bram Zuckerman, MD; Robert O. Bonow, MD, MS; Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, and Stuart J. Pocock, PhD.

About CRF® and TCT®

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, spearheading groundbreaking research, and transforming education in the field. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, CRF® not only accelerates medical breakthroughs but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance survival rates and elevate the quality of life for millions worldwide. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF® and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Anchored in a legacy spanning over three decades, TCT® is a world-class educational experience featuring disruptive innovation, scientific breakthroughs, expert-led tutorials, hands-on training, and ample opportunities for networking and collaboration.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

###