Newswise — NEW YORK – May 6, 2024 – The TCT® Geoffrey O. Hartzler Master Operator Award will be presented to Jeffrey W. Moses, MD, during Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®). TCT® will take place October 27-30, 2024, in Washington, DC, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The award is given each year to a physician who has advanced the field of interventional cardiovascular medicine through technical excellence and leadership.

An internationally recognized interventional cardiologist, Dr. Moses is the John and Myrna Daniels Professor of Cardiology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He has performed more than 20,000 interventional procedures, authored upwards of 600 publications, and served as lead investigator for numerous national and international clinical studies that have demonstrated the effectiveness and safety of interventional therapeutics. Throughout his career, Dr. Moses has made important contributions in the areas of clinical research and educational activities in interventional vascular therapy. He is also a pioneer in developing approaches involving minimally invasive surgery, angioplasty, gene therapy, novel imaging technologies, and various support devices that allow for wider application of interventional cardiovascular procedures.

“Jeff has demonstrated unparalleled operator skills and exemplary leadership throughout his illustrious career,” said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF® and TCT® 2024 Program Director. “He is undoubtedly among the most experienced practitioners, a true 'master of the masters,' and holds a special place in the heart of CRF. This award is a fitting tribute to Jeff's remarkable contributions and unwavering commitment to excellence and patient care."

In 2002, Dr. Moses was the lead investigator on a large, landmark first-in-U.S. clinical trial that definitively demonstrated the benefit of drug-coated stents, leading to the device’s approval by the U.S. FDA. Drug-eluting stents are now the standard of care for coronary angioplasty and stenting procedures. More recently, Dr. Moses served on the Executive Committee of the PARTNER trial, which brought the first transcatheter aortic valve to clinical use in the U.S.

Dr. Moses currently serves as Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Therapeutics at NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Irving Medical Center and as Director of Advanced Cardiac Interventions at St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center in Roslyn, New York. Dr. Moses is also an Associate Director of TCT® and serves on the Board of CRF®.

"Beyond his clinical excellence and leadership in research, Jeff is a true renaissance man,” said Ajay J. Kirtane, MD, SM, TCT® 2024 Program Director. “He reads the medical literature (and beyond) voraciously, and throughout his career has tried to apply the best clinical evidence to help innumerable patients. He is such an inspiration to have in the cath lab, and he has trained generations of interventionalists with relentless enthusiasm. As such, he has left an indelible mark on our field, and the ink is still flowing!"

“Jeff’s legacy in interventional cardiology is unparalleled,” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF® and TCT® 2024 Program Director. “He has tirelessly dedicated his career to teaching several generations of physicians the art of coronary intervention and developing innovative treatment options for patients with cardiovascular disease. His leadership and vision have fostered a culture of collaboration and excellence, driving breakthroughs that benefit patients worldwide."

Prior to joining NewYork-Presbyterian in 2004, Dr. Moses was chief of interventional cardiology at Lenox Hill Hospital and held a professorship in clinical medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He also served in various positions at The New York Hospital (now NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center), where he became Associate Director of the Adult Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Director of Clinical Electrophysiology. He is a fellow in multiple professional societies and serves as a reviewer on editorial boards for numerous peer-reviewed journals. Dr. Moses completed medical school at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and his internship, residency, and fellowship in cardiology at the Presbyterian University of Pennsylvania Medical Center.

Previous recipients of the TCT® Geoffrey O. Hartzler Master Operator Award include Eberhard Grube, MD; Hideo Tamai, MD; Osamu Katoh, MD; Takahiko Suzuki, MD; Horst Sievert, MD, PhD; Barry D. Rutherford, MD; Bernhard Meier, MD; Marie Claude Morice, MD; Paul S. Teirstein, MD; Patrick L. Whitlow, MD; Alec Vahanian, MD; John G. Webb, MD; Shigeru Saito, MD; Jean Fajadet, MD; and William L. Lombardi, MD.

About CRF® and TCT®

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, spearheading groundbreaking research, and transforming education in the field. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, CRF® not only accelerates medical breakthroughs but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance survival rates and elevate the quality of life for millions worldwide. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF® and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Anchored in a legacy spanning over three decades, TCT® is a world-class educational experience featuring disruptive innovation, scientific breakthroughs, expert-led tutorials, hands-on training, and ample opportunities for networking and collaboration.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

###