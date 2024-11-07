Newswise — Eating a balanced diet is essential for everyone in the family, but nutrition can feel overwhelming to navigate. From food costs to food allergies, every family has unique challenges. To help guide you in making healthier food choices, Lurie Children’s Registered Dietitians Maggie McKay and Lisa Sharda teamed up with our Director of Food, Activity and Nutrition Initiatives Stephanie Folkens (who also holds a culinary arts degree!) to answer some common questions about how to make eating healthy, fun and affordable.

The Food Pyramid aims to guide you toward healthier eating habits, and has been replaced by MyPlate, a visual guide that is more effective and easier to understand. Here are the key differences between the two:

Below are some helpful, local programs that can help with access to fresh food:

Here are some tips to help you include more produce in your diet without overspending:

It’s important to pay attention to storage and temperature. You should store produce in tightly sealed containers in the refrigerator. Also, keep apples and bananas separate from other produce to prevent faster ripening.

Ensure your refrigerator is set to 40°F (4°C) or colder and your freezer to 0°F (-18°C). This helps slow down spoilage and bacterial growth.

We’ve been there. Here are some tips:

If you feel your child’s diet is very limited, or that your child does not tolerate certain textures/types of food, consult your child’s pediatrician. They may recommend your child have an evaluation by a feeding therapist or refer you to a registered dietitian.

First, talk with your child’s pediatrician. They may refer you to a registered dietitian or other specialist who can help make sure your child is getting all the nutrition their body needs while safely steering clear of your child’s food allergies. Here are some suggestions to help you get started:

Check the ingredient list. The first or second ingredient should be “whole wheat” or “whole grain.” Also look for 2-3 grams of fiber per serving to ensure it’s a healthy choice.

Consider using an engaging and age-appropriate approach and always keep it positive. Focus on the benefits of nutritious foods (such as by telling them that nutrition is the fuel we need to grow and give us energy) instead of labeling foods as “bad.”

You can also make it fun and interactive by Green, Yellow and Red color code system.

Cooking with your teen can be a great bonding experience and helps them develop lifelong healthy habits. Here are ways you can get them involved:

Healthy eating doesn’t have to be complicated, and with a little planning and creativity, it can be enjoyable for the whole family. By using MyPlate as a guide, parents and children can learn together and make mealtimes more nutritious and fun!