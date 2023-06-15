Newswise — Equipping schools with adequate resources and training to educate students on mental health can genuinely yield a favorable effect on the well-being of young individuals.

Fresh findings from Welsh scholars have recently emerged, showcasing the advantages of enhancing students' mental health knowledge and diminishing the societal taboo surrounding mental health concerns during a pivotal phase in a youth's existence.

The onset of most mental health issues commonly occurs during adolescence, as highlighted by a recent survey revealing that 40% of young individuals experience symptoms related to mental health. Unfortunately, due to limited understanding of mental health problems and the persistent stigma surrounding them, the majority of young people refrain from seeking assistance.

In light of this context, the collaborative efforts of Swansea and Cardiff universities, in partnership with the charity Action for Children, led to the creation of a mental health literacy program called The Guide Cymru. This comprehensive initiative encompasses teacher training, access to online resources and videos, as well as classroom modules, aimed at enhancing understanding and knowledge of mental health among educators and students.

During the research phase, a group of nearly 2,000 pupils between the ages of 13 and 14, hailing from various regions of Wales, were divided into two groups for a 10-week randomized control trial. Half of the participants were exposed to The Guide, a program delivered by teachers who received specialized training in its implementation.

The recently published results of the study, available in the online journal BMC Public Health, revealed significant positive outcomes among the pupils granted access to The Guide. These individuals showcased improvements across almost all domains, encompassing enhanced mental health knowledge, more positive mental health behaviors, reduced stigma surrounding mental health, and increased inclination to seek help for personal difficulties.

Nicola Simkiss, a co-author of the study and a PhD student from Swansea, expressed deep concern over the distressing reality of children and young individuals grappling with unreported and untreated mental health challenges.

"We firmly believe that The Guide serves as an effective intervention that can foster a shared understanding among both children and teachers. It emphasizes the notion that mental health problems are prevalent, akin to physical health problems, and encourages individuals to seek help rather than conceal their struggles," explained the researchers.

Swansea University's Professor Nicola Gray, who also serves as a consulting clinical and forensic psychologist for Swansea Bay University Health Board, emphasized, "The Manual holds significance since it can be conveniently incorporated into the academic syllabus by educators who are familiar with the pupils."

She envisions this as the initiation of integrating mental health education and intervention within educational institutions: "The Manual could mark the commencement of fostering open dialogue surrounding mental health and emotional struggles in schools, and determining the optimal approaches for our youth to understand these issues and seek assistance effectively when necessary."

Brigitte Gater, the Director for Wales at Action for Children, expressed, "Demonstrating the advantages and influence of initiatives such as The Guide through scholarly research holds immense significance. This intervention program serves as a substantial resource in enhancing the mental well-being of children and young individuals in Wales."

Chris Dunne, the Children's Services Manager at Action for Children, further commented, "Children's mental health continues to be a key focus, and we anticipate that the research findings will motivate schools to incorporate it into their curriculum."

Dr. Dave Williams, the Adviser to the Chief Medical Officer and Welsh Government on Child & Adolescent Mental Health, affirmed, "The Guide has demonstrated itself as a valuable tool for professionals to enhance comprehension and awareness of emotional and mental well-being. It contributes to Wales' objective of normalizing emotional responses while empowering communities to provide specialized assistance to children and young individuals in need."

Now the authors express their desire to focus on the future. Professor Robert Snowden, representing Cardiff University, stated, "The Guide has fulfilled our expectations precisely. Nevertheless, it is crucial to conduct further research to determine whether these shifts in knowledge and attitudes can lead to improved mental health outcomes as these children transition from adolescence to young adulthood."