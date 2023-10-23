Newswise — U.S. Senator Charles Schumer announced the Buffalo-Rochester-Syracuse region won the federal Tech Hub designation, one of only 31 regions in America to do so.

Tom Schryver, Executive Director of the Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) at Cornell University, says this is a great opportunity for growth in upstate.

Schryver says:

“The federal government is making substantial investments in re-shoring high-tech manufacturing of semiconductors and in the overall translation of research, which is such exciting news here at Cornell, given our strengths in research, innovation and translation to impact.

“With Senator Schumer’s support, upstate New York has been a welcome focus, leveraging existing strengths in nanofabrication such as through the Cornell Nanofabrication Facility and amazing research at Cornell in departments like materials science and electrical and computer engineering. This Tech Hub designation connects existing investments, like bringing Micron to Central New York, to catalyze an innovation and technology business cluster in semiconductor manufacturing.

“Research has shown that clusters of businesses around specific technology areas can be drivers of not just research and innovation, but also translation of innovation to impact – something that Cornell excels at. This Tech Hub’s focus on semiconductor manufacturing and the supply chain around it feels like the right thing in the right place at the right time, and I couldn’t be happier to see that happening here in Upstate New York.

“Universities are ready, entrepreneurs are ready, investors are ready, government and economic developers are ready – this will be an exciting time, and I feel like we are on the cusp of a new wave of economic growth upstate driven by the activities in this Tech Hub.”

For interviews contact:

Kaitlyn Serrao

cell: 607-882-1140

[email protected]

Cornell University has dedicated television and audio studios available for media interviews.

- 30 -