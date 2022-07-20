Newswise — Techcyte, a leading developer of AI-based image analysis solutions for the diagnostics industry, is proud to announce the release of their second-generation solution for Human Fecal Trichrome (HFT) for human parasites.

This release includes additional classifications, performance improvements over the previous version, user interface improvements, increased application programmer interface (API) functionality, and support for the Hamamatsu S360 digital slide scanner. An additional benefit of the Hamamatsu S360 is that it can be used for Human Fecal Wet Mount slides when that solution is released in the near future.

Unlike histology slides, slides prepared with liquids and smears can be extremely difficult to digitize because they are often sparse and non-uniform. Techycte works closely with scanner vendors to overcome these obstacles and expand their scanning capabilities. This new approach increases the quality and decreases the file size of the resulting image, improving upload and analysis times as well as analysis accuracy. Additionally, the ability to scan non-histology samples helps medium- and high-throughput laboratories maximize the utility of their whole slide scanners.

Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte, stated, "This release shows the versatility of the Techcyte AI platform and ability to run on multiple hardware platforms. We are uniquely positioned to expand across the entire parasitology and bacteriology spectrum."

About Techcyte

Techcyte, Inc. was founded in 2013 in Orem, Utah and is the world leader in AI-based cellular digital diagnostics. Techcyte’s Clinical Pathology AI Platform uses deep machine learning to perform automated analysis of whole slide microscopy images, revolutionizing digital diagnostics for human, animal, and environmental clinics and labs.

