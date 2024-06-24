Abstract

Newswise — Nowadays, due to the utilization of an abundant amount of fossil fuels environmental pollution increases rapidly. In order to rectify such a major problem, the power sector focused on distributed generation technology which increases the quality, sustainability, and reliability of electricity supply. There are different kinds of distributed generation resources accessible in the electricity market in the range of 5 KW to 5 MW. To mitigate transmission loss and to increase the stability of the power sector, distributed generation resources are located near be end-user load. This article presents a comparative analysis of traditional and modern distribution generation technologies including general information, size, fuel and rate of emission of gases, efficiency, applications, and also its pros and cons. This article has described the prime topology, namely, the microgrid of the distribution network. The article elaborates on the primary structure known as the microgrid within the distribution network. A thorough survey is presented, focusing on the current advancements in distributed generation and its associated technologies. The efforts in two different areas (traditional and modern) distributed generation technologies are reflected in this survey. Finally, this article ends with the concluding notes.