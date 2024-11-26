Newswise — We are delighted to announce that the Technology in Horticulture (https://www.maxapress.com/tihort) is now indexed in Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), which is a recognition by the academic and publishing communities all over the world of the quality and development potential, and is of great significance to enhance the academic communication and influence of the journal.

After being indexed in ESCI, all the articles of this journal from 2021 will be searched and cited by readers around the world in Web of Science. This status not only enhances their discoverability but also positions them for potential indexing in higher-ranked databases such as the Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE).

As an open-access journal, we are committed to promoting open-access content to a broader academic community, with dissemination through the WoS database being an indispensable component of this effort.

Technology in Horticulture (https://www.maxapress.com/tihort) (e-ISSN 2833-4337) is an open access, online-only journal devoted to publishing original research articles, reviews, opinions, methods, editorials, letters, and perspectives on novel applied technologies pertinent to all horticultural crops grown in all regions of the world, both in the field and in controlled environments. The aim of Technology in Horticulture is to contribute to a better understanding of current technologies and empirical information related to the horticultural industry. The journal will also offer a venue for promoting academic exchange and disseminating empirical knowledge worldwide.

