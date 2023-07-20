Whether you're a licensed therapist, a psychiatric doctor, or a curious reader, you'll enjoy these recent research headlines in the fields of psychology and psychiatry.
Hobbies and Healthy Habits Surged During the Pandemic
-Rutgers University-New Brunswick
‘I feel like I’m suffocating’: what’s driving suicidal thoughts in the Australian construction industry?
-University of South Australia
ADHD Behind the Wheel: Ways to Keep Teen Drivers Safe
-Saint Louis University Medical Center
How effective is Functional Family Therapy for addressing youth behavior problems?
-Wiley
UTHealth Houston study on seasonality of teen suicidality in JAMA Network Open
-University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Bipolar disorder linked to 6-fold heightened risk of early death from external causes
-BMJ
CSUF Study Examines Ways to Deter Cheating Online
-California State University, Fullerton
Training staff on low intensity psychological interventions for mental health conditions can cut workplace sickness
-Swansea University
Study Shows Differences in How Patients With Heroin Use Disorder Process Drug and Reward Cues
-Mount Sinai Health System
Men 'less satisfied with life' when their female partner is the only earner – new study
-University of Bath
Positive contact with diverse groups can reduce belief in conspiracy theories about them
-University of Nottingham
Significant rise in ADHD diagnoses in the UK
-University College London
In determining what’s true, Americans consider the intentions of the information source
-Boston College
Political Apathy Spreads from Parents to Adolescent Children
-Florida Atlantic University